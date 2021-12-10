North Cork LEAs turning the corner with COVID rates

THE latest figures for COVID infection rates in Local Electoral Areas in County Cork suggest that Kanturk, Mallow and Fermoy LEAs have passed their peak for the present and are coming down while virus levels are still climbing in Mid and East Cork and parts of the city. For the first time since October, Kanturk’s infection rate is among the lowest in the county and the area, which includes Newmarket, Banteer and Dromtarriffe is no longer in the highest catergory infection area of ‘more than 960 cases per 100,000’ of the population. The national average infection rate is 1355.1 per 100,000 of the population, according to the figures which were released on Friday and which encompass the two week period up to Monday, December 6. There are six LEAs in County Cork which are higher than this - Macroom(1441.2), Bandon/Kinsale(1599.2), Cobh (1843.7), Cork City North East (1515.3), Cork City South West (1628.1) and, the most infected area in the county, Cork City North West (1958.4). According to this set of figures, Kanturk LEA has an infection rate of 886.3 following the recording of 221 cases. This is down from the level last week when there were 253 cases and an infection rate of 1014.6. Back in October, when Kanturk was among the LEAs with the highest infection rate in the country, the area had 234 cases and an infection rate of 938.4. This week only three of Cork’s LEAs have an infection rate less than 1000 cases per 100,000 and the lowest infection rate in the county is still in the west Cork ward of Bantry where it’s 704.6. Worryingly, however, the infection rate in Bantry and a number of other LEAs such as Skibbereen, Bandon/Kinsale, Macroom, Cobh and Midleton are going up rather than down even, as in the case of Macroom, this is at a reducing rate. The infection rate in Mallow, which was the most infected LEA in the country back in early October, is now coming down and according to the latest figures stands at 1138.7 with 332 cases. Last week’s set of figures showed Mallow with an infection rate of 1347.9 and 393 cases. Fermoy LEA is another in north Cork which is showing signs that it too has turned the corner with an infection rate of 1159.1 with 422 cases, down from 1296.5 and 472 cases. The situation is Macroom appears to be marginally worse in the latest set of figures with 531 cases and an infection rate of 1441.2, up from 506 cases and an infection rate of 1373.4. The infection rate had jumped significantly from the two week period up November 22 when it was 1186.1 with 437 cases. Analysis of the trends over the past number of weeks suggest that a reducing rate of increase is followed by a downturn as less people remain to be infected, others receive their booster shot and yet more redouble their caution. The one unknown variable now is the possible impact of Omicron.