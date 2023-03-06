North Cork Eurovision fans flock to Wild Youth’s gig in Charleville

Louise O'Connell and Sophie Mullane were at the Wild Youth performance at Geary's Bar Charleville last Friday night.

Kelly Gallagher and Colin Flanagan were at the Wild Youth performance at Geary's Bar Charleville last Friday night.

Wild Youth, who will represent Ireland in the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, performing their winning entry, 'We are One,' at Geary's Bar, Charleville last Friday night.

Wild Youth - Ireland’s Eurovision hopefuls who will represent the country at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool next May - was the star attraction in Geary’s Bar in Charleville on last Friday night.

The group got a great reception from the audience as they performed their set which included their winning Euro song ‘We are One,’ with the large attendance joining enthusiastically in the singing, to the delight of the group.

Charleville’s own broadcaster Valerie Wheeler was on hand to conduct a question and answer session with the three man group of Conor, Ed and Calum. They told Valerie they were honoured to be in Charleville, and were looking forward to singing for Ireland in Liverpool.

Valerie is, of course, a broadcaster for the Limerick based Sin FM, and is also a sports commentator heard regularly commenting from the side-line at games all over the country for RTE Radio and Television.