North Cork ETB centres highlight value of Fairtrade

On Thursday, March 9, learners from Cork College of FET’s Centres in North Cork will come together to celebrate Fairtrade in Ireland and Fairtrade globally.

The five North Cork ETB centres will connect in person and online in a hybrid style session to meet tea producer Innocent Owomuhangi from Uganda and Aidan Ring from Fairtrade Ireland.

The Fairtrade Label supports people in the poorest countries of the world, who produce many of our everyday items, from tea, coffee and chocolate to our clothing. They live with prices and wages which often fail to meet the cost of production or cover a minimum wage.

Fairtrade Standards are designed to tackle this injustice and poverty and empower producers to improve their lives and those of their communities.

Fairtrade is based on a partnership between some of the most disadvantaged farmers and workers in the developing world and the people and organisations who chose to buy products with a Fairtrade label and to purchase ethically.

The Fairtrade Label benefits over 1.9 million farmers and workers in close to 2000 producer organizations in 70 countries worldwide.

Innocent Owomuhangi is visiting Ireland as part of Fairtrade Fortnight, the annual awareness raising initiative to celebrate and talk about Fairtrade and what it means to communities. He will also highlight the impact on farmers and food production of a changing climate and what we can do to support small farmers as they adapt.

This year’s message is ‘Be Fair-Do Sustainable’. Fairtrade believes the best way to eliminate poverty is to pay farmers a fair price for their produce and workers a fair wage for their labour, because everyone deserves a decent income and decent work.

The occasion also launches the new sustainability modules in Local and Global Development and Green skills.

Please contact Brendan Glynn in Cork College of FET (Mallow Centre) for details – 022 55452.