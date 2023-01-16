Cork

North Cork dog breeder issued with closure order

Council inspectors found a litany of issues that posed a ‘serious and immediate threat to animal welfare’

Almost 220 dogs were found living in extremely poor conditions, including a pair of adult German Shepherds living in cramped conditions and walking in their own faeces. Expand

A DOG breeder in North Cork has been slapped with closure order by Cork County Council which ruled the Doneraile-based operation posed a “serious and immediate threat to animal welfare”.

The order was issued under the Dog Breed Establishments Act (2010) on the establishment owned by Anne Broderick after inspectors discovered a litany of horrific issues in the premises at the Hermitage, Ballyandrew, Doneraile.

