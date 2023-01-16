North Cork dog breeder issued with closure order

A DOG breeder in North Cork has been slapped with closure order by Cork County Council which ruled the Doneraile-based operation posed a “serious and immediate threat to animal welfare”.

The order was issued under the Dog Breed Establishments Act (2010) on the establishment owned by Anne Broderick after inspectors discovered a litany of horrific issues in the premises at the Hermitage, Ballyandrew, Doneraile.

The notice outlined how inspectors visited the establishment on December 12 last, after the breeder had failed to comply with the terms of a Dog Breeding Establishment Order and an Animal Health and Welfare Notice issued the previous month.

The order stated four reasons for the closure order, the first being the ‘failure to provide suitable accommodation in respect of size of quarters, number of dogs, cleanliness, exercise facilities, temperature requirements and bed’s’.

During the December visit inspectors found almost 200 dogs, including more than 75 puppies at various stages of development.

The closure order said there was evidence of a “consistent pattern of poor management” at the establishment, with poor hygiene practices highlighted by faeces and a strong smell of urine and excrement in some areas where dogs were kept. Rubble stored in the premises further served as “harbourage for vermin’.

The report found that the failure to provide for the behavioural and exercise has resulted in some dogs displaying “fearful and abnormal” behaviours including repetitive behaviour and coprophagia (eating of dog faeces).

On the day of the December inspection a reading of just 0.7degres was recorded in one of the sheds and neither bedding or a heat source, such as a heat lamp, was provided for the majority of the dogs.

The inspection team found an insufficient supply of clean drinking water to all of the dogs, with 14 dogs in two pens having no water at all. They further found ‘varying levels’ of contamination in water bowls.

While the minimum kennel size requirement for two large breed dogs is 8.5sq metres, two adult German Shepherds were confined to a 6 sq metre kennel and were walking in their own excrement.

A Labrador bitch and a male Cocker Spaniel were found in similar conditions and a lack of adequate grooming was evidenced by “considerable matting” found on two Yorkshire Terriers and one Pomeranian.

The report also detailed a failure to present records relating to issues including registration, birth records, treatment of dogs, an animal health programme and cleaning procedures.

Inspectors also found the establishment was understaffed and had failed to comply with micro-chipping regulations.

The Closure Order, issued by the local authority on January 3, ordered the breeder to cease breeding dogs “with immediate effect” and arrange the re-homing of all dogs in the establishment at their own expense.