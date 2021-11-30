Cork

North Cork Councillor convicted of assaulting his brother and nephew

A NORTH Cork Councillor has been convicted of two counts of assault and engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour after a judge heard how he had punched his brother and tried to pull his nephew out of a jeep as part of an ongoing grievance over a family inheritance.

Cllr Frank Roche (58) from Ballyadeen, Castletownroche, had denied assaulting both his brother, David; and his nephew, Colm (21), at Ballyadeen, Castletownroche on January 18, 2020, contrary to Section 2 of the Non Fatal Offences against the Person Act 1997.

