North Cork Councillor convicted of assault

A North Cork councillor has been convicted of two counts of assault and engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour after a judge heard how he had punched his brother and tried to pull his nephew out of a jeep as part of an ongoing grievance over a family inheritance.

Cllr Frank Roche, (58) from Ballyadeen, Castletownroche, Co Cork had denied assaulting both his brother, David and his nephew, Colm (21) at Ballyadeen, Castletownroche on January 18 2020 contrary to Section 2 of the Non Fatal Offences against the Person Act 1997.

Cllr Roche, an independent member of Cork County Council for the Fermoy Electoral Area, had also denied a charge of engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting language with intent to provoke a breach of the peace on the same occasion, contrary to Section 6 of the Public Order Act 1994

But on Monday at a special sitting of Fermoy District Court, Judge Alec Gabbett found Cllr Roche guilty of all three charges and adjourned sentence until January 28 2022 to allow a probation report be prepared on him and allow his brother, David draw up a Victim Impact Statement.

David Roche told the court how his father, David Snr had bequeathed half the family farm to him and half to another brother, Pat but had left nothing to his other brother, Frank other than a site because of the acrimonious relationship that he had with Frank, stretching back over 30 years.

David Roche told how on the day in question he and his son, Colm, were driving along a road near the farm at Ballyadeen to pay a contractor who had removed a ditch for them when he spotted a jeep pulled in so he stopped to ask the driver if he was looking for someone.

He said he lowered down the passenger window of his jeep to speak to the driver whom he didn’t recognise and looked menacingly at him but suddenly his brother, Frank came around the back of the jeep and grabbed his son, Colm in a headlock and tried to pull him out through the window of his jeep. Colm managed to break free of Frank Roche’s grip whereupon Frank Roche started to punch him around the head so he (David) got out of his side of the jeep and Frank Roche came around and confronted him in front of his jeep and started to strike out and punch him.

He managed to protect his head with his hands but Frank Roche was punching him on the shoulders and chest with his fists “going full belt” at the front of the vehicle until Colm managed to come behind him and grab his arms and they tussled into a field before Frank Roche broke free.

“I shouted at him to go away and leave us alone and to live his own life but he told me he would die on the farm and that I was a lousy bastard and that we would all rot in hell,” said David Roche, adding that he feared for his own safety and that of his son so aggressive was his brother.

Cross-examined by Frank Roche’s barrister, Alan O’Dwyer, BL, David Roche denied that he was calm on a video recording of the exchange presented

in court and said he was in fear for his safety from his brother. “Did you not listen to the trepidation in my voice?” he asked Mr O’Dwyer.

Colm Roche corroborated his father’s version of events, saying that Frank Roche reached into the jeep and grabbed him in a headlock and tried to pull out through the window but he broke free and protectedhimself as Frank Roche tried to punch him in the vehicle.

He later got out of the vehicle to assist his father and pull Frank Roche off him and he later filmed the final moments of the exchange and the video clip was played for the judge in which Frank Roche could be heard, shouting repeatedly he hoped both he and his father would “rot in fucking hell”.

Frank Roche, an agricultural contractor, denied the charges and said he was driving with his friend, Mark Guerin when he spotted an orange spanner on the road which he thought might be his so he got out to get

it when David Roche drove at him in his jeep and tried to run him down.

“He has a habit of driving at me at high speed …. I am afraid of my brother, they have ruined my life and cost me my farm and they have a habit of trying to bring down my character and get me out of Cork County Council because it gives me a platform to highlight farm abuse,” said Frank Roche.

Asked by Insp Tony Sullivan why he told gardai that he did not want to make a statement when they contacted him if, as he alleged, David Roche tried to run him down on the day, Frank Roche said he was fearful of his brother and he simply wanted to get on with his life.

“I don’t want to be here today, I want to be able to get on with my life and get on with my role as a public representative helping other people

in my community,” said Frank Roche before apologising for using bad language as seen on the video but he said wasin severe shock at the time.

Frank Roche said to Insp Sullivan that knew him personally but Insp Sullivan said he did not know him personally whereupon Frank Roche said he had heard that Insp Sullivan had voted for him but Insp Sullivan said he had no hesitation in stating that he had not voted for Frank Roche.

The court that both the driver of the jeep, Mark Guerin and another man, whom Frank Roche said was them on the day, Denis O’Callaghan declined to make any statement about the matter when contacted by gardai following a statement of complaint by David Roche.

Judge Gabbett said there was a clear conflict between the evidence of David Roche and Colm Roche and the evidence of Frank Roche which was not corroborated while the other two had been consistent in their version and he found the facts of the charges proven against Frank Roche.

“I find them credible and as far as I’m concerned, an assault took place,” said Judge Gabbett who was told that Frank Roche had three previous convictions for assaults, going back to 2012 including one where he had received a three month suspended sentence.

“This is a classic family dispute and it needs to be addressed – we have a situation here where it could escalate and we have people who could ultimately hurt each other and I have to be very mindful of this,” said Judge Gabbett.

He said he was minded to seek a probation report on Frank Roche whereupon Insp Sullivan said that David Roche was anxious to outline how the incident had impacted on him and he was entitled to prepare a Victim Impact Statement so Judge Gabbett adjourned it until January 28th for both reports.