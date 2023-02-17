North Cork construction equipment supplier CPH on the move

Two directors of CPH Charleville, James Dundon and Martin Hanley pictured at their new facility at the IDA Industrial Estate, Kilmallock Road, Charleville.

CPH, the Charleville based machinery, plant and tool business, began operating from their new purpose-built facility at the IDA Industrial Estate situated on the Kilmallock Road last week.

The new location is about a quarter of a mile from their old address at the junction of Clanchy Terrace and Chapel Street/Kilmallock Road, Charleville.

Commenting on their new space, Martin Hanley and James Dundon (Bernardine and Breda are also listed as directors of the company) both expressed their sense of pride in their new warehouse, which is built on a three-acre site.

“We are delighted to have this new 7,000 square feet facility, on so many levels. For our staff we have a modern purpose-built place of work. For our community of Charleville and the North Cork/South Limerick area, it is fantastic to see investment in our town. For myself and James Dundon as owners, we take great pride in the growth of the company,” said Martin Hanley.

“This facility will offer our team a modern and safe working environment for many years to come.

“We reflect fondly on our time at the company’s historical location on Clancy terrace/Kilmallock Road junction in the centre of Charleville, and we are very grateful for the support we have received through the years, which has led to the growth and development of the company.

“However, we have outgrown the three-quarter acre site and our new three-acre location will afford a smoother logistics operation for the company.

“James and I know full well that a great portion this company’s growth is due to our committed team of 27 full time employees and we are delighted to bring them to this new facility as their place of work. We will continue to look for growth and are actively recruiting to fill a number of roles in the company

“Finally, it would be remiss of me not to offer sincere thanks to our Design and Build compliance Engineering team in DOSA Ballincollig, and especially Liscarroll man Tim Brosnan from the company; thanks also to Ballyhea builders John Ronan & Company Ltd., their MD Ray Ronan and his site officer, Eamon Crowley, who ensured a top class facility constructed to a remarkably high finish.

“CPH looks forward to welcoming their many existing and hopefully many new customers to the new extensive plant and tool hire range at the new shop, at the IDA industrial Estate on the Kilmallock Road R515. Postcode P56 HY48; Tel: 063-81827 Mon-Fri 8am – 6pm Saturday 8am- 1pm. Doors are now open, and we hope to continue to offer the excellent service to the public, which has gained us the reputation we currently enjoy,” said Martin.