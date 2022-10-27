North Cork conference set to address the raft of challenges facing rural Ireland and the agriculture sector

National Dairy Council ambassador Louise Crowley will be among the keynote speakers at the Fine Gael National Agriculture Food and Rural Development conference in Mitchelstown on Friday, November 4.

The event, organised by the Fine Gael National Agriculture, Food and Rural Development (NAFRD) forum, will feature keynote contributions from Minister Simon Coveney and junior agriculture minister Martin Heydon.

Other speakers will include dairy farmer and National Dairy Council ambassador Louise Crowley and Helen O’Donnell, owner of Limerick-based Dolmen Catering.

Forum chair and former IFA president Eddie Downey said the event was the first of a number of regional conferences planned over the coming weeks aimed at “giving a voice” to rural Fine Gael members.

He said Fine Gael believed in a rural Ireland that is “prosperous and thriving”, citing the establishment of a new Government Department for Rural and Community Development backed by a €1bn rural development fund, the National Broadband Plan and the Regional Enterprise Development Fund as evidence of their commitment to this goal.

“We are also very aware of the challenges that exist including, volatile prices for farmers, dereliction in some of our towns and villages, the loss of younger people, inadequate public transport and other infrastructure,” said Mr Downey.

“The forum is about connecting rural Ireland and the agricultural sector to our elected representatives. As chairperson, I look forward to continuing our important work and meeting and engaging with communities and businesses on the ground,” he added.

Minister Coveney stressed the importance of the rural agriculture sector to the economy, pointing out that agri-food exports accounted for 9.5% of total exports and the sector supported 164,400 jobs in rural and coastal areas.

However, he also pointed out that the war in Ukraine has had a significant impact on farm production costs, notably in terms of feed, fuel, and fertiliser.

“We know times are tough, so we want to put more money in your pocket and reduce the cost of living for all in rural Ireland. As a party, we want to focus on the solutions, whether it’s food production and a better deal for farmers, tourism potential, renewable energy and industry and, of course, things we have not considered,” said Minister Coveney.

“That is what our upcoming meeting in Mitchelstown is about and I look forward to hearing from members, supporters and other interested stakeholders,” he added.