North Cork broadband rollout moves up a gear

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

Construction has commenced on expanding the new high speed fibre broadband network in north Cork, a development which will see high speed internet access rolled out to 2,100 homes, it has been confirmed.

While these homes will be connected by year’s end, there are many homes throughout Cork that will have to wait until 2026 before their areas are targeted for the rollout of the fibre broadband service. 

