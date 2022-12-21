Cork

North Cork ‘big build’ special to air on RTÉ over Christmas

Community and DIY SOS team came together to refurbish homes for Ukrainian refugees

Bishop Paul Colton with some of the volunteers who helped renovate the houses Mitchelstown for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war in their homeland. Photo: Michael MacSweeney/Provision. Expand
Bishop Paul Colton sharing a joke with DIY SOS presenter Baz Ashmawy Photo: Miki Barlok. Expand

Bill Browne

THE heart-warming story of how a north Cork community came together with the ‘DIY SOS – The Big Build Ireland’ team to renovate houses for arriving Ukrainian refugees will be played out on our TV screens over the festive season.

Back in March the Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork and Ross, Dr Paul Colton and diocesan secretary Billy Skuse issued an appeal seeking helps to retrofit the houses in the historic Kingston College area of Mitchelstown.

