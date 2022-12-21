North Cork ‘big build’ special to air on RTÉ over Christmas

THE heart-warming story of how a north Cork community came together with the ‘DIY SOS – The Big Build Ireland’ team to renovate houses for arriving Ukrainian refugees will be played out on our TV screens over the festive season.

Back in March the Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork and Ross, Dr Paul Colton and diocesan secretary Billy Skuse issued an appeal seeking helps to retrofit the houses in the historic Kingston College area of Mitchelstown.

They are owned by the Kingston College Trust, which has been providing homes to people in need since 1761.

Bishop Colton said he was inspired to issue the appeal after seeing graphic images and videos of the devastation caused by the conflict in Ukraine.

“I said to Billy it was unconscionable to have these houses in Kingston College lying idle, so we immediately drew up a plan to upgrade them. I sent out an email as I wanted to see if there would be interest in helping us to raise money to restore these houses for Ukrainians arriving in Ireland,” said Bishop Colton.

“I was just testing the water, but instead what happened was amazing,” he added.

Although the email did not ask for money, within the space of just one week more than €200,000 had been pledged to the initiative and the donations kept pouring in. To add to this The One Foundation donated a further €200,000 to the project.

Just as important was the input of solicitor Charlie Daly, who has extensive contacts in eastern Europe from his time with Voluntary Service International Europe .

“Charlie and group of colleagues and friends came forward and said that they would offer their services voluntarily to restore the houses and to raise even more funds,” said Bishop Colton.

“Before we knew it we were all meeting in Kingston College again, this time on the Wednesday of Holy Week that set the ball in motion,” he added.

Word of the project spread through features in local and national media catching the attention of the team at Motive Television and the ‘DIY SOS’ offered to get involved.

A team of tradespeople, designers and local suppliers and more than 100 volunteers worked on the project alongside the DIY-SOS team.

“It is an amazing, heart-warming story of voluntary effort, outpouring of generosity and solidarity,” said Bishop Colton.

“Quite simply on behalf of the trustees and the families who have been housed I cannot thank everyone enough: all the DIY SOS volunteers and, in this particular context, the team at Motive Television and RTE,” he added.

The two-part ‘DIY SOS The Big Build Ireland’ Christmas special will be aired on RTÉ One on Friday, December 30 at 6.30pm and on Saturday, December 31 at 8.30pm.