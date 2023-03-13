North Cork actor to return to stage show after Oscars’ night

North Cork actor Michael Patric, who played Da in 'An Cailín Ciúin', pictured at the Oscars in Los Angeles, alongside other stars of the film including Carrie Crowley, Andrew Bennett and Kate Nic Chonaonaonaigh.

While An Cailín Ciúin did not win the coveted Oscar for International Feature, losing out on Sunday night to All Quiet On The Western Front, the first Irish language film to reach the Academy Awards, the experience was a night of nights for the cast and crew members who attended, including North Cork actor, Michael Patric.

But the north Cork man will be back in Ireland in a matter of days as he will be performing his one man show ‘Seán Moylan – Irish Revolutionary’ in the Cork Arts Theatre at the end of the month.

The show received a fantastic audience reaction when it was staged in Michael’s native Newmarket last week.

However, the spotlight was on Hollywood on Sunday when Michael joined his co-stars from An Cailín Ciúin on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood before the curtain went up on the glitziest night in show business.

It was a night when Irish talent was very prevalent in the Dolby Theatre with four acting nominees from the Banshee of Inisherin, Colin Farrell (Best Actor), Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson (Best Supporting Actor) and Kerry Condon (Best Supporting Actress) and one from Aftersun, Paul Mescal (Aftersun). These were joined with nominations for Martin McDonagh (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay) and Richard Baneham (Best Visual Effects).]

There were fourteen Irish nominations and there were two winners, Richard Baneham’s work on Avatar – The Way of Water won for Best Visual Effects while Northern Irish film, The Irish Goodbye, won the Oscar for Best Short Film.