Norma leads the way as the TV cameras come to Castlemagner

Sisters Hannah and Helen O' Callaghan all ready for the Every Step Counts challenge which was led by Norma Taylor.

Norma Taylor was supported by family members Emma, Anne, Barry, Tim and Callum Taylor and Laura Brosnan during her walk for the RTE Operation Transformation camera crew.

Following the Christmas festivities, January is usually a slow month with its short days and wintry weather. However, locals in Castlemagner have hit the ground running since the beginning of 2022.

Norma Taylor from Subulter was chosen as an on-line Leader for the popular RTE Operation Transformation Show. She has since galvanised the entire community, young and old, into supporting her literally every step of the way. Norma is following the Well-Being plan and has encouraged others to join her in The Every Step Counts Challenge. She leads the community three times a week on the fantastic walkway which was developed around the GAA pitch in Castlemagner village.

The walkway is a valuable amenity for the entire community with its tarmacadam path and safety is provided as the walk is well lit, providing a safe place for people to walk, jog or for children to cycle.

Last week there was great excitement as the RTE crew arrived to film Norma who had extended an invite to the community to join her. Over 200 people of all ages and levels of fitness came and supported her. In the days leading up to filming a lot of preparations were made by the club and individuals resulting in Castlemagner looking fantastic, adorned with Black and Amber bunting, all further enhanced by great music from DJ Alan.

Speaking to The Corkman, Norma said that she applied for a place in the Operation Transformation Show last September. “I was feeling a bit lost in myself, a bit down, and because of the Covid lockdowns I had lost my job in hospitality. I look after my Mother as well, so I do quite a lot of driving etc,” she said.

Norma did not return to her job in the hospitality sector because she was mindful of the risk of bringing Covid home to her Mam. “Being accepted as an Online Leader for Operation Transformation was fantastic and getting together with like minded people who like to get fit and healthy has given both myself and the entire community a real lift” Norma said, adding that the lovely weather throughout the month of January was a great bonus.

Meanwhile, it’s true to say that Norma took it all in her stride as the RTE Cameras were focused on her leading the Every Step Counts Walk for the Operation Transformation Show.

The challenge continues to run until Feb 23rd with the Every Step Counts App tracking the group’s cumulative steps. All group’s in Munster that surpass 4,000km will be entered into a draw with a prize fund for €5,000 O’Neill’s vouchers.