Norma burns pounds in challenging Operation Transformation schedule

Sinéad O'Rahilly and Josephine Vaughan cool down after the Operation Transformation Walk in Castlemagner. Picture John Tarrant

Castlemagner’s Norma Taylor is thrilled with the support of her community on reaching out to one of the six Operation Transformation Leaders in the popular television show.

Currently Norma is following the show’s health and wellbeing plan over eight weeks with the nation encouraged to follow suit over the course of the series.

Norma lives on the family farm with her mother Lily, covid has had a huge impact on Norma, who worked in the bar trade until Covid closed the pubs in March 2020.

“I want to get my health regularised so that I can get my life and mojo back, Obviously I was nervous about it all, but it’s something that I needed to do, and now I’ve grabbed the opportunity so I do want to make the most of it”, said Norma.

An open invitation for the local community and beyond to join Norma on her Operation Transformation journey has met with an overwhelming response. Friends and the public convene at the new walkway at Castlemagner GAA pitch every Tuesday and Thursday evening at 7pm, and also every Saturday morning at 11am.

“The sessions last for 40 minutes, with everyone going at their own pace, there has been a terrific response to date, everybody is invited to attend”, said Norma.

Favourable weather has added to the enjoyment of the initial Castlemagner get togethers, warm applause greeted Norma announcing that she had shed a massive seven pounds.

Devising the health and wellness plan and guiding the new leaders are fitness coach Karl Henry, principal clinical psychologist Dr. Eddie Murphy, dietitian Aoife Hearne, and general practitioner Dr. Sumi Dunne.