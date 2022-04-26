Nora shuts up shop after 42 years of service in Meelin

Nora Brosnan is thanked by her neighbours and friends in Meelin after she decides to close the shop she managed for 42 years.

Nora Brosnan tots up the bill as she closes her shop after 42 years of service in the Meelin community.

NORA Brosnan has been serving the Meelin community from behind her shop counter for 42 year and when she closed up shop at the weekend, all her neighbours and friends came out to express their gratitude for her years of service.

Nora served the people of Meelin from 8 in the morning, often until 11 at night. There was no electronic cash register in the shop. Nora did the calculations from memory or in a note pad and, thanks to being taught through Irish in the local school, she did her additions as Gaeilge.

A few days after the shop closed ‘officially’, when she speaks to The Corkman, she’s still serving her neighbours as the door to her grocery/hardware shop is still open.

Before she got married and moved to Meelin with her husband, Gus, whose family had bought the shop at the end of 1920s. Before that she had worked with Cork County Council in Mallow.

“I got married in 1980 and that’s when I came here,” Nora told The Corkman. “I only came a few steps down the road - I’m local as well.

“The shop was here before me when I got married - my husband had the shop, it was in his family since 1929.

“There’s been an awful lot of changes in the time I’ve been here - the shop was here when I came and his mother was still alive and we continued on with the shop all the time.

“He had a garage and he did a little bit of farming as well.

“He’d do a lot of things, he wa a great man for work.

“He got sick then and then I continued on with the shop until now.”

Gus, whose Christian name was Mark, would often be in the shop until late at night as it was a regular forum for local GAA fans who would come to discuss the highs and lows of Duhallow GAA.

Gus’ cousin was John Joe Brosnan, the founding editor of The Corkman, who was a stalwart of the Duhallow GAA Board which he served as Secretary for decades.

“John Joe was a great character who would come in late at night.

“He’d say he hadn’t a chance to eat all day and he wouldn’t think much of getting a bit of bacon and cooking up a meal of bacon and cabbage himself.”

The other change she noticed over the years was the fall off in the number of shops in the village.

“The time I got married there were four or five shops - and then there only two left and now there’s only one.”

The big shops in the towns had an impact on the smaller village shops.

Nora paid tribute to the local community who continued to shop at Brosnan’s over the years. “I must say the community in Meelin were very good to support the shops.

“They were very good to support the local shops even though they might also go to town.

“The younger generation wouldn’t be as good but you can see how if they were passing a big shop, they’d drop in to pick up a few things.”

The busiest day of the week was often Sunday after Mass when neighbours would pack into the shop and do their weekly grocery shop - sometimes buying five or six loaves of bread.

Now even though Nora is closing up shop, the door is still open as her neighbours are still calling to her.

Finally closing will leave her with alot of time on her hands.

“I’ll try to have a good rest first of all. I’ve no intention of doing anything spectacular and get out in the air a bit more and go for a few more walks,” Nora said.