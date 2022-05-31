Noonan brothers to close toy store in Charleville

What has been Santa’s toy depot in Charleville for almost 50 years is being wound down by the owners, the Noonan brothers Jimmy, and John. They are downsizing to concentrate on their card shop business, which fronts on to the town’s Main Street.

The shop with J.R. Noonan over the door first opened for business on Charleville’s Main Street in the early 1900’s. Back then it was a grocery and provision store, and was run by their grandfather, James R. Noonan and his wife Nora. They had a family of three boys, Michael, Seamus (Shamie), Jack and one girl, Noreen.

All three brothers enlisted in the Royal Air Force to assist in the war effort in the UK, where Jack joined the 550 Squadron and flew in Lancaster bombers. He saw action flying in 30 sorties over occupied Europe during World War II. His father died suddenly shortly after the war and Jack returned home to Charleville to take over the running of his father’s shop, with his wife Bridie, which they did so for many years.

Jack and Bridie had a family of five children, Jimmy, John, Anne, Mary and Michael. Jimmy qualified as a marine radio officer on merchant ships that travelled the world. John was an air traffic controller in the UK and Germany. Anne pursued a nursing career in Leeds. Mary, unfortunately, passed away from leukaemia at the tender age of 21. Michael moved to the US from 1989-1998. Later Jimmy and John followed in their father’s footsteps, returning to Charleville to take over the family business from their father in the early ’70s.

Having taken over the running of the shop from their father in 1975, Jimmy and John acquired eight of the vacant houses that were in the laneway that adjoined their shop and home to build the toy store. The lane, one of the many off the town’s Main Street that housed hundreds of Charleville people from the earliest times until 1950, was known, in turn, as Mallins Lane, Maume’s Lane, Ball’s Lane, and finally the derelict cottages were replaced with a shiny new toy store.

They opened the doors of their new Toy Store on December 8th, 1975 and over the next 40-plus years they have given sterling service to the people, not alone of Charleville town but those from the wider hinterland around Charleville on both sides of the Cork/Limerick border. There was no need to travel to any bigger urban location as all the leading brands in toys were available on people’s doorstep.

They added sports gear and footwear to the mix in 1976, and in a further expansion they branched into the sale and repair of bicycles, key cutting, racket restringing, shoe repairs and picture framing.

As always, time catches up, and with family members opting to pursue their own interests rather than enter the business, the decision was reached to wind down their enterprise. Hence, on July 30th the toy store will cease trading.

Jimmy, John and Breda will continue running the Main Street shop which will incorporate a key cutting service, school bags and selected sports accessories. So, happily the Noonan name will remain over the doorway and the brothers will continue to serve the people of the town and area for the foreseeable future, as the family has done faithfully for over the past 120-plus years.

“We want to say that thank you for the many years of friendship and all the wonderful memories. It has been an amazing 40-plus years and we have loved being part of the Charleville and area community,” the brothers said. “We tender sincere thanks also to our valued customers and staff that have supported us over the past 40 plus years.”

The shop on Main Street will remain open for the foreseeable future and will comprise of greeting cards, key cutting service, school bags, and selected sports accessories.