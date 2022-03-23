Noel C’s ‘Céad Míle Fáilte’ to Green Glens for refugees

MILLSTREET businessman and owner of the Green Glens Arena in the town Noel C. Duggan has confirmed he has offered the centre to the state to house up to 300 refugees from Ukraine for free in order, as he said, ‘to give something back’.

Speaking to The Corkman this week, Noel C. said the arena was currently being used for a farm machinery show but as soon as that was over on Thursday, work would begin on getting the facility ready to accommodate up to 300 Ukrainian refugees, including families and couples.

Noel C said the decision to offer the arena for free for the use of the Ukrainian refugees was taken because of his good fortune over the years.

“We have done well over the years and we’ve been well supported,” he said.

“I want to give something back,” he added.

He said the arena would be carpeted, split into ‘for want of a better word, cubicles’ and furnished to ensure the Ukrainians fleeing their war torn homeland and arriveling in Ireland would be comfortably accommodated.

“They won’t be put in stables,” he said.

The intention is that the Green Glens Arena and other venues such as the National Show Centre located in Swords, Co. Dublin, will be used as interim accommodation centres as more permanent accommodation is sourced for families and couples .

The Green Glens Arena has been the venue for many major events and shows over the years, most notably the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993.

“In a way what’s happening now brings it all back to the days of the Eurovision,” said Noel C.

“When that was put in our way, it succeeded in making Millstreet a destination when before it had been a place off the main road to everywhere,” he remarked.

Noel, who will be 90 on his next birthday, believes that, while Ireland is emerging from the Covid pandemic, the country and the world could be facing a difficult period ahead.

“I think there are several uears of hardship before us probably unlike anything our generation or any generation before us will have experienced or have come through.

“I think the world has gone mad and that Ireland is floating away with the change,” he said.

He added, however, that towns like Millstreet and communities like Sliabh Luachra and Duhallow remained rooted .

According to the latest estimates by Cork County Council, the County could take anything from 8,000 to 13,000 Ukrainian refugees from an estimated 200,000 likely to come to Ireland.