No more hungry train journeys as catering about to resume on Irish Rail, Cork TD says

On-board catering services on Irish Rail services are due to return from March, the Cork East TD and Fianna Fáil Transport spokesperson James O’Connor has confirmed following a meeting with Irish Rail chiefs.

Deputy O’Connor has been assured by Irish Rail CEO Jim Meade that services will be reinstated from the end of next month on a phased basis.

The Cork East TD organised a meeting between Fianna Fáil TDs and senators and Mr Meade in Leinster House on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing expansion of rail services.

“I’m delighted that Irish Rail has confirmed restoration of on-board train catering will be taking place in the coming months,” Deputy O’Connor said.

“On-board services were deeply missed by those who are regular commuters on Irish Rail services so this is very welcome news.

“It is understood the reinstatement of the service will be done on phased basis commencing with the Dublin-Cork line servicing Portlaoise, Portarlington, Thurles, Limerick Junction and Mallow.”

The provision of late-night services and increasing the overall rail funding in Budget 2024 was among the topics discussed at the meeting.

“We heard that further capacity could only be achieved on foot of new locomotives due to arrive to Ireland in the second quarter of next year,” Deputy O’Connor added.

“There is the potential for up to three new trains per month to commence deliver into Ireland next year with a major recruitment programme under way to hire new drivers and service personnel.”