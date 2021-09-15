No Garda sergeant until New Year for Baile Mhúirne

Appointment is likely to take until the New Year.

THE appointment of a Garda sergeant for Baile Mhúirne in the Múscraí Gaeltacht is now not likely until the new year, a meeting of the Joint Policing Committee for the county was told this week.

The position of Sergeant in the Gaeltacht district has been vacant since early 2019 when the then-sergeant, Con Lynch, retired.

Filling the vacancy was included in a local campaign to ensure the community was not losing out in terms of the filling of vacancies.

An issue had arisen in terms of the Baile Mhúirne post as there had been a shortage of candidates with a level of competence in the Irish language which would meet the requirements of serving in a Gaeltacht community. Speaking on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta this week, local TD Aindrias Moynihan said that a number of promotions had been advertised in the region and that the post in Baile Mhúirne was among these.

“The closing date for these vacancies is this week, and there will be a process after this to select the appropriate candidate.” said Deputy Moynihan.

He said it would be of utmost importance that an Irish speaker be found to fill the vacancy and added that he had raised the issue with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. Commissioner Harris has pledged to ensure that Garda officers with Irish would be stationed in Gaeltacht Garda stations after it came to light that only a minority of Gaeltacht Gardaí had Irish.

While Gardaí with Irish are stationed in Baile Mhúirne at present, a sergeant from Macroom Garda Station administers the station.