‘No comment’ from Council regarding outlet village case

COUNCILLORS are expected to quiz council officials at a private meeting of Cork County Council’s Development Committee on Friday following hearings in the case the authority is bringing against Housing and Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien.

The case concerns the Council’s decision to grant planning permission to allow a Kildare Village type outlet development near Carrigtowhill.

The Minister subsequently objected and suggested that a Joint Retail Study be carried out in conjunction with Cork City Council.

The Corkman understands there was a hearing on the Judicial Review case at the end of August.

While the records indicate that the case did go ahead and a ruling was given, there’s no clarity as to the content of the ruling.

When the matter came before the council in June, councillors felt that the decision of the Minister to object to the planning permission was an encroachment on their position as councillors, the democratically elected representatives of the people of Co. Cork.

Cork County Council issued a statement to The Corkman on Friday in which a spokesman said: “This matter is before the Courts and accordingly Cork County Council is not in a position to comment’.