Ninety-five affordable homes to be built in Mallow as over €7m allocated to project

It is envisaged the first phase of the development, which will consist of 38 three and four-bed units, will be ready to occupy by February of next year.

There was more good news for Mallow on the housing front this week following confirmation that funding of €7.1 million has been allocated for 95 new affordable homes at Clonmore, Ballyviniter.

The development comes just a month after Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien announced a plan to build 134 affordable purchase homes on a site at St Joseph’s Road.

Both developments will be financed through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) under the umbrella of the Government’s ambitious ‘Housing For All Strategy’.

It is hoped developments will go some way to addressing the chronic local housing shortage, particularly within the context of expected population growth figures contained within the recently published Cork County Development Plan (2022-2028).

It has predicted Mallow’s population, which according to the 2016 census stood at 12,459, will expand to 15,351 over the six-year life span of the Development Plan – an increase of 2,892 people.

The plan said that in order to accommodate this level of population growth, Mallow will need an additional 1,105 additional housing units by 2028.

Planning permission for the Ballyviniter houses was granted by Cork County Council in 2018 and at a briefing this week councillors were told it was anticipated the first phase of 38 three and four-bed units would be ready to occupy by February of next year.

The second phase of 29, four bed houses will be built between February and May 2023, with the final phase of 28 three and four bed homes coming on stream later on in the year.

Councillors were told that in light of a maximum €75,000 reduction per unit to potential buyers, it was envisaged the three-bed homes will cost €260,000 and the four-bed homes €280,000.

It is understood that Cork County Council intends to open the application process for the first phase of the development over the coming weeks.

News of the Ballyviniter scheme has been welcomed by local councillors, including Cllr Geraóid Murphy (FF) who said there was a huge demand for housing in the North Cork area.

“The recurring issue among people I speak to is the difficulty for those stuck in the middle, with many who don’t qualify for social housing finding that suitable homes in the private market are out of their reach,” said Cllr Murphy.

“Mallow is a growing town with many young families and is the perfect location for this initiative,” he added.

Cllr Tony O’Shea (FG) also welcomed the initiative saying it was “wonderful news” for Mallow and the wider North Cork area.