Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

‘Nine-week long struggle’ for Cork islanders to get phone lines repaired following lightning strike

Cape Clear, Co Cork. Expand

Close

Cape Clear, Co Cork.

Cape Clear, Co Cork.

Cape Clear, Co Cork.

Paul Hyland

Frustration is growing for residents on an island off Cork’s West coast, as they have been without a landline phone service since the end of November.

Around 120 people live on Cape Clear Island, which is located just past Sherkin Island.

Privacy