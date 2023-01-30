‘Nine-week long struggle’ for Cork islanders to get phone lines repaired following lightning strike

Frustration is growing for residents on an island off Cork’s West coast, as they have been without a landline phone service since the end of November.

Around 120 people live on Cape Clear Island, which is located just past Sherkin Island.

On November 25, a lightning strike cut off the Eir home phone connections.

Island resident Michael Cadogan said he and his fellow islanders are in the midst of a “long struggle” to try and get Eir engineers to carry-out the necessary repairs.

Mr Cadogan said he “understands” that Cape Clear can be difficult to access at times, but he argued that ESB Networks was able to fix most of the damage caused to its infrastructure, by the same lightning strike, in “48 hours”.

“We’ve had no landline since November 25, I do understand that a severe flash of lightning did an awful lot of damage to both the Eircom [Eir] and the ESB but it is ridiculous to think that it takes that length of time, nine weeks or something, and that it’s not repaired yet,” he told Patricia Messinger on C103's Cork Today Show.

Mr Cadogan said Eir has restored the connections for some of the island’s residents, such as the local co-op and the nurse, but many other homeowners and businesses, including B&Bs, are still disconnected.

“They [Eir] may not have access [to the island] everyday but whoever is doing their job, if he rings the ferry in the morning and asks…they’ll be more than happy to tell him. Particularity the last fortnight you’d get in and out,” he said.

The island’s residents were told that repair works would be carried out on January 13, and then again in February, but Mr Cadogan said they are still waiting for a new date.

“The problem is you’re being told nothing…Telecom [Eir] have a responsibility, we’re part of the national grid, I cannot understand [it],” he added.

The mobile phone signal on Cape Clear is still working, and Mr Cadogan said they are “very lucky” as a new mast was constructed by Vodafone on the island last year.

Responding to a media query in relation to the concerns raised by the island’s residents, a spokesperson for Eir said: “Lightning and storms have caused damage to the Eir network resulting in service outages for some customers in the West Cork area.

"Our repair teams are working on these faults as a matter of urgency. We apologise to our customers for this inconvenience and we hope to have service issues resolved as quickly as possible.”