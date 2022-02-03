Ní Riada named as new Ionad Cultúrtha director

Liadh Ní Riada is Sinn Féin's candidate in Cork North West and is a former MEP and Presidential candidate.

FORMER Sinn Féin MEP and current Dáil candidate for the party in Cork North West Liadh Ní Riada has confirmed her appointment as the new director of Ionad Cultúrtha an Dochtúir Ó Loingsigh in Baile Mhúirne.

Ms. Ní Riada, who was SF’s candidate for President in the 2018 election, will succeed Dr. Aoife Granville, the former director, who took up a role in UCC’s Folklore Department/Roinn Béal Oideasa after Christmas having spent three years in the Gaeltacht cultural centre.

At present the former MEP is employed by Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí as its Oifigeach Pleanála Teanga/Language Planning Officer and is also a nominee of Sinn Féin, by virtue of that party’s lead role in the Northern Ireland Executive, on the board of Foras na Gaeilge, the cross border body with responsibility for promotion of the language outside Gaeltacht areas.

Speaking on RTÉ Ráidió na Gaeltachta’s Saol Ó Dheas programme on Wednesday, Liadh said she hoped to be starting work at the centre, which is located behind Coláiste Ghobnatan, in the coming weeks.

She said she hoped to bring in new people to the Ionad, people who might not have been there previously, as it was important to attract new audiences, particularly young people. “I think there’e a great opportunity to inspire people and raise their spirits,” she said.