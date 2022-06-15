Newmarket St Vincent de Paul shop open on Saturdays

The St Vincent de Paul shop in Main Street will be opened this Saturday and every Saturday going forward from 10.30am -1.30pm.

Thanks to all who so generously supported the shop last Saturday as it reopened following a refurbishment. They are delighted to be back. Unused and unwanted clothes can be donated on Saturdays during shop opening hours. Please support the shop by donating clothes and by purchasing some of the excellent quality bargains on display. If in need of assistance please contact the local St Vincent de Paul phone on 087 9333212 in total confidence.