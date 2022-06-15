Newmarket recover from slow start to defeat Nemo Rangers

Table toppers Nemo Rangers travelled to Newmarket on Thursday evening, in the penultimate round of the Cork Credit Unions football league.

The contest started off on an even keel, with the city side ahead 0-02 to 0-03 after ten minutes, Newarket’s scores coming through Aidan Browne and Barry O’Connor.

Nemo dominated the middle period of the half, rattling off 1-05, without reply.

Undaunted, Newmarket began to recover the situation with placed ball scores from Daniel Culloty (2f), Conor O’Keeffe (1f) and goalkeeper Josh O’Keeffe (45), narrowing the deficit, 0-06 to 1-09 at the break.

A strong second half opening from the home side saw them levelling up the competition within ten minutes of the restart.

A Barry O’Connor point, followed by 1-1 from Conor O’Keeffe, gave Daniel Culloty the opportunity to bring parity from a free.

The sides traded scores over the following minutes, with Conor O’Keeffe on target from frees (3), keeping a pace with the city side. O’Keeffe was again to the fore on 52 minutes putting his side ahead, with a point from play. Josh O’Keeffe gave Newmarket further breathing space, with booming a 45 on 57 minutes. Despite Nemo closing to within a point soon after, Newmarket held out for a fine win and a great recovery, sealing the victory 1-14 to 1-13.

Team: Josh O’Keeffe (0-02, 2x45), Mikey Browne, Gavin Forde, Jack O’Connor, TJ Brosnan, Aidan Browne (0-01), Daniel Norton, Cathal Browne, Michael Cottrell, Darren O’Keeffe, Kevin O’Sullivan, Daniel Culloty (0-03, 3f), Conor O’Keeffe (1-06, 5f), David Cottrell, Barry O’Connor (0-02)

Subs: Michael Lane, Paddy Browne, Bart Daly, John Ryan