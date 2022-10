Newmarket Mothers and Others are running a 15 team Blitz in Newmarket this Saturday, 29th of October.

There will be 15 teams on the day of past footballers, from junior and inter county players to ladies who have never played.

There will be a fun competition for the teams, and back to black will sponsor the prizes.

Everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy a fun day’s entertainment.