Newmarket girls to do positive work for Hope Foundation

Hope Fashion Show: Rachel Lyons, Eve O'Driscoll and Chloe O'Sullivan, all attending Colaiste Treasa, Kanturk, will be travelling to Kolkata with the Hope Foundation in March 2023.

Eilish Hourigan

Rachel Lyons, Eve O’Driscoll and Chloe O’Sullivan, all attending Coláiste Treasa, will travel to Kolkata with the Hope Foundation in March 2023.

The three girls are holding fashion show in order to raise funds for their upcoming trip.

The event takes place on Friday, November 11, in the Cultúrlann. Online sensation Gail’s Rails will be giving a style chat on the night, and a cheese-and-wine reception will also take place.

Tickets are on sale from Linehans fashions and O’Flynn & Tobin. They are priced at €20.

Lots of spot prizes will be available, and this is guaranteed to be a great ladies night out!

