Newmarket Festival returns, with a twist

Turbetts funfair returns to town for the Newmarket Autumn festival, running from the 2nd to the 11th of September (Photo by John Flaherty)

The Newmarket community development association is delighted to welcome Turbetts funfair back into our town for the Autumn Festival.

As we started to emerge from the restrictions of COVID last year, it was a tremendous boost to us all to see the funfair back in the park. Over the years, the festival has traditionally been a summer event, but this year marks a new beginning with the Autumn Festival.

The committee hopes and believes this event will grow bigger and better each year and looks forward to creating many more memories in the years to come.

The most important thing is that COVID may have disrupted the festival over the last couple of years, but it has not ended it.

As a town, we all look forward to seeing smiling faces as our town park lights up once more and yet another festival begins in Newmarket.

It has been and will continue to be the time and place where families and friends can gather in our community. We all look forward to a terrific week ahead and wish to thank, especially, the Turbett family who have always been a pleasure to work with. Roll on September 2, and let the festival begin!