New Youthreach facility for Mallow part of a multi-million further education funding package for Cork

MALLOW is to get a new multi-million Euro dedicated Youthreach facility, part of a multi-million educational investment for Cork unveiled by the Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris.

The new 1,000sq metre facility, which will be situated on the existing West End campus at the Mallow College of Further Education, is part of the Government’s Further Education and Training (FET) ‘Colleges of the Future’ initiative,

Minister Harris also announced a major expansion project at the Munster Technological University (MTU) Bishopstown campus, which will incorporate a digital technology ‘Teaching and Learning’ centre, additional accommodation for apprenticeships, an integrated FET management and support hub, an employer hub and a ‘Future Skills Centre’.

Announcing the developments in Cork, Minister Harris said Cork has been leading the way in creating a “unified third level system” that meets the needs of the people it serves.

“The significant investment of over €55 million is testament to the commitment to the reshaping and realigning of services to ensure that the needs of current and future learners, employers and communities are met,” said Minister Harris.

“It is great that the Cork proposal will now proceed to preliminary business case stage,” he added.

While a timetable for the purpose-built Mallow campus development has yet to be put in place it will, upon completion, house both the local Youthreach facility and an integrated Adult and Community Education Centre.

Cork Education and Training Board (CETB) chief executive Denis Leamy said it supports the boards ambition and vision to provide “a pathway for every learner”.

“This investment into the Mallow Campus of Cork College of FET will allow for fully integrated further education programme delivery in an accessible location, with the facilities and services available to enable any learner to progress their learning,” said Mr Leamy.

Speaking about the overall package for Cork, Mr Leamy said it was an important milestone for the CETBs ambition to provide modern and easily accessible educations and training services at a local level.

The announcement of the new Mallow facility was warmly welcomed by Cork East Fine Gael TD David Stanton, saying it was a ”landmark day” for the development of both Mallow College and youth services in the wider Mallow area.

“The Youthreach programme operated by the CETB offers a viable progression route to further education, training and or employment for those between 15 and 20 who are no longer engaged in mainstream education,” said Deputy Stanton.

He said it was a vitally important avenue for young people to re-engage with the education system by offering them the opportunity to develop new skills while gaining confidence within a small alternative education group environment.

“Such a considerable funding allocation will ensure the programme can continue to grow locally and reach those most in need of the service,” added.