New wastewater treatment plants to pave the way for a housing boost across the Cork Mid-West region

THE official opening this Friday of four wastewater treatment plants in the Cork Mid-West area will be a significant milestone for the local communities they service.

That’s according to Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan, who believes they will help pave the way for a welcome housing boom across the region.

Irish Water, in partnership with Cork County Council, has invested €27 million in the new plants at Coachford, Dripsey, Ballyvourney and Innishannon to replace previous “overloaded and outdated” wastewater treatment infrastructure.

The contract for the project, which was awarded to the Mallow-based EPS Group, involved the decommissioning of the existing facilities to be replaced by new plants collectively serving a current population of around 6,400 people.

Irish Water said the new plants will have multiple benefits including ending the discharge of poorly treated effluent into local waterways, and enhancing local amenities and providing a platform for social and economic development.

Perhaps most important of all, given the ongoing housing crisis, the plants have been built to accommodate future population growth within the surrounding villages.

Deputy Moynihan, who was among the many public representatives that campaigned for the new facilities, the plants would unlock new housing opportunities across the region.

“We have already seen construction advancing on new homes in Coachford as a direct result of that new treatment plant. The new plant in Ballyvourney will also mean temporary ones in local estates can now be decommissioned and the nuisance associated with them for residents can end,” said Deputy Moynihan.

“In addition, the new plants will also have significant environmental benefits as they will improve the water quality in both Lee and Sullane Rivers,” he added.

Deputy Moynihan said there had been a great deal of background work done over the years in getting the new plants commissioned.

“I’m pleased to have put my shoulder to the wheel along with County Council colleagues in pursuing the relevant authorities to get these essential works underway,” said Deputy Moynihan.

“It is great to see them commissioned and benefiting local communities through new housing and environmental improvements,” he added.