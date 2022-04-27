New system leads to tunnel chaos

The Jack Lynch Tunnel has been closed on a number of occasions after the safety alarm for over height vehicles was triggered.

MULTIPLE closures of the Jack Lynch Tunnel outside Cork City have been caused by teething problems arising from the installation of a new safety system.

The system, installed last month, has removed the ‘wiggle room’ which drivers of HGV vehicles and this has triggered alarms leading to the closure of the tunnel, part of the N40 bypass of Cork City, on a number of occasions.

The new sensors are set at 4.65 metres precisely and drivers have not been taking this into account as they approached the tunnel from either side.