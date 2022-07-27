New speed camera zones added in Cork

There are now almost 100 speed camera locations in operation across Cork’s road network.

A TRIO of controlled speed zones have gone into operation across Cork this week, bringing the total number of stretches of road across the city and county now covered by speed cameras up to 95.

The new Cork locations are on the N25 at Gortaroo near Youghal and on the R630 as far as Whitehall Cross near Rostellan in the Cork North Garda division and the R610 Rochestown Road in Cork City.

They are among 61 new speed camera locations across 23 counties that went operational from 6am on Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of safety camera zones across the country to 1,373.

All the locations of these are available to view on the Garda website at www.garda.ie.

The safety camera locations are selected based on analysis of Garda data based on fatal, serious and minor road collisions , with further consideration also given to locations highlighted to Gardaí by local communities.

The designation of the additional controlled speed zones come as figures released by Gardaí show that 89 people have died on Irish roads so far this year – an increase of 28 compared to the same period in 2021.

Garda figures have also indicated the effectiveness of the ‘Go Safe’ mobile safety camera system, showing that more than 2.2 million speeding tickets have been issues since its introduction in 2010.

Superintendent Thomas Murphy of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said their priority was to ensure the lives those who use the roads responsibly and not endangered by “a minority of reckless drivers who continue to drive at excessive speeds”.

“The deployment of safety cameras has been proven to save lives,” he said.