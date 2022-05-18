New scheme to offer up to €30k to buy, restore derelict houses

DERELICT houses and shops in towns and villages in Cork and around the country are in line to benefit from a new scheme to be introduced shortly which will see grants of up to €30k being made available for their purchase and restoration.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien confirmed to The Corkman that the Croí Cónaithe Towns and Villages Fund would be launched in coming weeks with an aim to helping revitalise rural communities hit with the blight of vacant and derelict buildings.

“What I will be doing is, through the local authorities, funded by myself and my department, is a grant for people to do up those homes and take them into ownership for themselves,” Minister O’Brien said as he opened a 50 home development of social housing in Macroom on Friday.

Minister O’Brien confirmed that the grant would be ‘towards €30,000’.

The Minister added that some local authorities were good at dealing with the issues surrounding vacant and derelict buildings in towns and villages but others needed support to get up to that level and he also acknowledged that there were issues surrounding the use of Compulsory Purchase Orders which needed to be addressed.

“If I could get Number 1, Main Street Bandon, which has been empty for two years, and I could get some help to do that up so it will be a significant grant to do that on the basis that people will live in it and that they’re owner occupied,” he said, citing a hypothetical case to illustrate his point.

Addressing a question from The Corkman that there might be an imbalance between town and rural development, which became pronounced when many left the cities to live in rural areas during the pandemic, Minister O’Brien also spoke about the Town and Village Centre First Strategy. “It is about making sure that our towns and villages actually develop - to do that we must do things like providing the services that are needed to develop, like waste water, like fresh water and other things.”

He said that €6 billion was being made available to Irish Water to expedite the utility company’s delivery of this infrastructure. He acknowledged that there 800 communities without adequate services around Ireland.