New role for Brian O’Donovan on return from Washington

Farram TV reporter Brian O'Donovan has been reassigned following his return from his posting as RTÉ's Washington Correspondent

FARRAN broadcast journalist Brian O’Donovan is leaving Washington DC after four years of covering the Donald Trump presidency and its aftermath to take up a new role in RTÉ.

When he starts back to work in February of 2022, he will be RTÉ’s Work and Technology Correspondent.

The Farran man began his broadcasting career with Red FM in Cork before joining TV3 where he worked as a news correspondent and documentary producer.

During his time in Washington he wrote a book about covering the ups and downs of the Trump reign at the White House, Four Years In A Cauldron.

His new role will entail coverage of the future of work and employment within industry, industrial relations, and the influence of health and safety legislation and EU directives on the way we work.