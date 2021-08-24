New report sounds alarm bell for Múscraí Gaeltacht

A NEW surey has found that almost one third of families in the Múscraí Gaeltacht raise their children through the medium of Irish.

The survey was commissioned by a Government supported Gaeltacht organisation, Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta, and it was carried out by a team of researchers from Mary Immaculate College, University of Limerick, led by Dr Neasa Ní Chuaig.

The research gives the most detailed indication yet of the number of families in Gaeltacht areas whose main or common home-language is Irish. The research shows that 2,889 families out of a total of 12,586 families with children of school-going age located in Gaeltacht areas are now raising their children with Irish.

In the Múscraí Gaeltacht, the research suggested that 138 out of 487 families with children were raising those children through the medium of Irish.

The research also indicated that out of the total population of 3,785 living in Múscraí, 836 used Irish daily outside of a school context. The survey disclosed also that 206 children of a schoolgoing age were speaking Irish outside of a school context.

Gaeltacht Mhúscraí is one of the language planning areas in Munster and each of the other language planning areas – Corca Dhuibhne (West Kerry), Uíbh Ráthach (South Kerry), Na Déise (Waterford Gaeltacht) and Oileán Cléire recorded under 30% of families raising their children through Irish.

Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta’s Sorcha Ní Chéilleachair said the research findings would help future language planning in the Gaeltacht and said there were reasons for optimism. “We have seen the efforts that families are making on the ground, which gives us great hope,” she said.

“Rather than being pessimistic we would like to support these families and to get the State to support them as well,”she said.

Dr Ní Chuaig said the results should encourage a more “honest debate” about the situation facing families who wish to raise their children with Irish in the Gaeltacht.

“You could be negative about the numbers, but you could also say that we now understand where these families are located and how many of them are there.”

While local co-operatives and other organisations provide a range of services for families, the Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta report sugggests there’s a lack of structure around the provision of services, supports and events.

Language Planning Officers have been appointed in many language planning areas, including the Múscraí Gaeltacht, to offer support to families to help them raise their children through Irish through the provision of Irish language classes for parents whose Irish may not be strong to help them assist their children with their homework as well as before and after school services.

The report also suggests that the low number of children being raised through Irish by their parents means that it’s more important that more schools are included in the ‘Scoileanna Gaeltachta’ scheme, which supports Irish medium education in Gaeltacht schools.