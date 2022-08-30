New report reveals an increase in the number of commercial premises lying idle in Mallow

FIGURES contained in a new report has revealed a marked year-on-year increase in the number of vacant commercial premises dotted around Mallow.

The GeoDirectory Commercial Buildings Report for the second quarter of this year showed there were 350 occupied units in Mallow at the end of June, down from 359 at the same time last year.

The report found that Mallow has a commercial vacancy rate of 16.6% as against 15.1% in June 2021.

It showed that half of the vacant commercial premises in Mallow were listed as being in the ‘services’ category and almost a quarter in the ‘retail and wholesale’ category.

The Mallow figure was almost 3% higher than the 13.7% commercial vacancy rate for the entire of Cork, with the report finding that there were 17, 840 occupied premises across the county – 246 less than there were 12-months earlier.

The report found that commercial vacancy rates had risen in 15 counties over the past 12-months (compared to 18 last year), with its authors saying that the overall data captures part of the recovery from the pandemic, the winding down of pandemic related supports and increasing inflation over recent months.

“Indeed, it is likely to be 2023 before the full-scale impact of this inflation on business is known. As its stands, supply chain issues and rising business input costs, which were exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, are a concern for all business sectors,” read the report.

It pointed out that the national commercial vacancy rate had grown slightly from 13.6% to 13.9% and the total stock of commercial properties had fallen from 211,739 to 210,924.

“Over the coming months the true impact of these factors will become clearer as the extent to which consumer trends and the sustainability of small and medium enterprises as well as large companies are fully challenged, become apparent,” read the report.

An analysis of other towns across Cork included in the report revealed something of a mixed bag with almost one-fifth (19.9%) of commercial premises in Youghal lying idle, a vacancy rate of 18.7% in Cobh and 12.9% in Midleton.

Carrigaline was the only town in Cork included in the report which showed a year-on-year decrease in its commercial vacancy rate, falling from 8.8% last year to 6.8%.

The report showed there are currently 4,872 registered commercial premises in Cork City, down from 4,979, with the city recording a vacancy rate of 13.7% compared to 12.8% last year.

A survey of Munster counties showed that Kerry had the lowest vacancy rate in Q2 at 11.7% and Limerick the highest at 16.6%.

Of the 26 counties across the State, Sligo recorded the highest vacancy rate at 19.4% and Meath the lowest at 9.9%.

The full report, which also offers a detailed breakdown of vacancy rates across various different sectors locally and nationally, is available to view at www.geodirectory.ie.