New Rebel Spirits awards for doing ‘sound things’

Sarah Walshe and Alan McCarthy from MBC Financial with actor and writer Tadhg Hickey launching the Rebel Spirit Awards, an awards show that recognises the great work of Cork people and companies during the lockdown Photo Joleen Cronin

AN award scheme for doing sound things for your neighbours and wider community is seeking nominations from Cork city and county between now and the end of December.

The Rebel Spirit Awards are aimed at people, businesses and voluntary groups who might otherwise go unrecognised for what they’re doing for others.

Cork based MBC Financials is backing the awards in order to recognise Cork people and companies that provided help during the lockdown to make life easier for the people in Cork and beyond.

The awards want to pay tribute to the artists, musicians, companies, community activists, public service members and more that made hearts burst with joy when we needed it most.

There are 12 award categories for the Rebel Spirit Awards and members of the public can nominate people and companies they think should get recognition. All nominees will be considered by a panel of judges.

Speaking about the awards, Alan McCarthy from MBC Financial said: “We wanted to highlight some heroic work done by Cork people and companies during the lockdown.

“We still hear of so many warm stories about people that did fabulous things for others, and we thought an event could be created to bring them together and to celebrate them.”

The awards presentation event has been rescheduled for the end of January 2022 after being postponed from the original date, November 17, due to the rise in COVID infection numbers over the past number of weeks.

Those who aren’t from Cork needn’t feel left out of the awards as they too will be recognised with a prize from those who show a ‘rebel spirit’ despite not being from Cork.

MBC Financials’ Sarah Walshe gave a number of examples of those who would be in line to get an award in one of the twelve catergories.

They include the people who had to stay at home who made scrubs, who knitted blankets, made masks, baked and made meals for others.

“Residents’ associations/groups and sports clubs who swung into action to provide services/care

“Those that contacted their neighbours offering to do tasks/jobs for them like shopping, collections.”

The intention is to incorporate the stories of the Rebel Spirit nominees in a book which will inspire others, Damien Mulley, event organiser, told The Corkman.