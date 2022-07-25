New plant at Mallow Dairygold campus set to address lingering ‘foul’ odour issue

Pictured at the official opening of the new waste water treatment plant at Dairygold’s Mallow Nutritional’s Campus were Eugene O’Connor, campus site manager; John O’Mahony, Dairygold head of engineering; Dairygold chief executive Conor Galvin; Dairygold chairman John O’ Gorman and James O’ Connor TD. Photo: Gerard McCarthy Photography.

DAIRYGOLD has officially opened the upgraded waste water treatment plant (wwtp) at its Mallow Nutritionals campus, designed to finally eliminate what have in the past been described as “putrid” smell emanating from the West End facility.

As far back as the summer of 2017 issues arose regarding the Dairygold site after Cork County Council raised the issue of what were described as ‘foul odours’ coming from the campus.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) subsequently launched an investigation into the issue following several complaints from the public and local politicians, including local county councillor Gearóid Murphy.

Dairygold subsequently said that following a visit to the campus the EPA “acknowledged that there was considerable works completed and acknowledged our commitment to pro-actively pursuing further works in order to improve the situation further.”

In line with that commitment Dairygold announced it was to invest €4 million to upgrade its internal wwtp at the facility, saying it would build on previous investments at the facility in 2015 and 2019, which included an odour abatement system, that had “significantly” reduced odour emissions.

“In addition to addressing the odour issue, the new system will be a more effective wastewater treatment and will help future proof the long-term environmental sustainability of our Mallow Nutritionals Campus,” said the company.

The new system, which incorporates a Biological Nutrient Removal (BNR) system has been officially opened, with Dairygold saying it the more effective method of treating waster water would “help future proof the long-term environmental sustainability of the Mallow campus.”

“This significant investment forms part of Dairygold’s 10-year capital investment programme, which has seen €180 million invested in Mallow Nutritional Campus since 2014,” said a Dairygold spokesperson.

“This investment has increased the weekly milk processing capacity to cater for milk supply for the next number of years,” they added.

They pointed out the investment programme also includes the installation of a new evaporator that will allow the company to produce “higher specification milk powders for sale to added value nutritional customers.”

Speaking at the official opening Dairygold chief executive Conor Galvin said the company had invested a considerable amount of money to “ensure the viability of our excellent facilities and the business as a whole for generations to come.”

He said this was in keeping with other developments the company is involved with locally, such as the development of the Mallow South Retail Park.

“Dairygold has received planning permission for a new Co-Op Superstore and a residential development on the site with separate planning permission granted to Lidl for a new store also on the site,” said Mr Galvin.

“We are excited to see how these projects will further boost the social and economic prospects of the area,” he added.

Welcoming the opening of the new treatment plant, Cllr Gearóid Murphy pointed out that Dairygold had made efforts in the past to address the odour issue.

“That said, it had recurred intermittently and it was clear that a more comprehensive, long-term solution was needed. By any standard €4 million is a significant investment and it is great to see the company acting in such a proactive manner,” said Cllr Murphy.“

“This is an issue that I have been working with Dairygold to resolve and I know they are committed to ensuring a clean environment for the local area. I would like to thank them for their effort on this and look forward to seeing the new plant in operation,” he added.