New paramedics will only be replacing departed crews

An internal report has said that staffing shortages is impacting on the ambulance service.

THERE were no ambulances on during day shifts in County Cork for a week during July because there were no crews to man them, a source with knowledge of the local ambulance service has told The Corkman.

According to the same source up to a dozen ambulance crew members have either retired or resigned since Christmas, further depleting an already stretched ambulance service in the county.

“The National Ambulance Service has launched four recruitment drives in the last number of months whereas before it would have been one every 12 to 18 months.

“There are two reasons for this...the number of staff resigning and secondly the lack of interest because people now know that the service is not fit for purpose,” said the source.

“No meal breaks, standing in Emergency Departments for hours on end, 16 hour days because of shift overruns and Annual Leave sometimes cancelled.”

The disclosures come as details from the NAS’ internal report about recruitment came into the public domain this week.

According to this internal report, the lack of staff was leading to lengthening delays for ambulances to be deployed to treat patients.

And the report also says recruitment ‘“is being surpassed by demand for the organisation’s services”, which “poses a serious risk to the ability of the NAS to deliver urgent and emergency care services”.

According to the source who spoke with The Corkman the issue causing the most frustration among ambulance crews is the National Emergency Operations Centre to which emergency calls are directed and which then deploys the ambulance to the location of the patient.

“Daily, ambulances in the region are being sent to calls which the computer in NEOC has designated as potentially life threatening and in reality over 50% of these are not at all potentially life threatening.

“A lot of these ambulances are then stood down and diverted to atteat nd calls which the computer has designated as even more acute when in reality they are not that serious at all!”

The source said the likelihood was that new recruits would simply be replacing departing staff.”