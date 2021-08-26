New Kanturk fire station set to open next month

Workers are busy putting the finishing touches to the new fire station in Kanturk. Photo: Sheila Fitzgerald.

ANOTHER important north Cork construction project delayed by the Covid pandemic is set to come to fruition over coming weeks with the completion of the new fire station in Kanturk.

In May of 2017 councillors gave the green light to a Part 8 planning application for the new facility on a 1.4-acre site at the Mill Road Junction on Percival Street purchased a number of years ago by the council for a figure believed to be in the region of €1 million.

The current fire station at St Theresa’s, which was once described by former county councillor Timmy Collins as “little more than a garage for the fire tender” is located on a confined site close to an adjacent housing estate, with no opportunity for it to be upgraded.

The planning application made provision for a two-vehicle fire house and associated internal works including watch and assembly rooms, toilets/showers, workshop and muster bay and external facilities including a drill yard and 10 car-parking spaces.

However, delays in the design process and securing the necessary funding had mothballed the project, with Cork County Council finally signing a contract in July 2019 with Cork-based company HG Construction (Irl) Ltd.

While it had been hoped the €1.5million project would take 18-months to complete, the onset of the pandemic and resulting restrictions pushed the timetable for completion further back.

Work got back on track during the summer, with the council saying it now expects the fire station to be finished and ready to occupy by the end of next month.

Welcoming the latest progress update local Fine Gael county council John Paul O’Shea said the new fire station would serve Kanturk, Newmarket and surrounding villages

“The current fire station serves a population of around 15,000 and responds to approximately 110 incidents per year. It is on a very confined site adjacent to a housing estate and is clearly not fit for purpose,” said Cllr O’Shea.

“When operational the new station will play a pivotal role in the town of Kanturk and serve a large number of communities in the surrounding area. This new facility will also assist in encouraging new retained fire-fighters for Kanturk along with supporting our fantastic existing fire-fighters,” he added.