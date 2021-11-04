New information board captures history of Lohort Castle

Rebecca Waite, Stuart Elder, Kerri Waite, Beau Elder and Christine Waite pictured at the unveiling of the Commemorative Information Boards on Lohort Castle in Cecilstown Village.

Eileen Tobin who played the National Anthem at the event is pictured with her Father Paddy who was on MC duties.

Cork County Mayor Gillian Coughlan reading the Commemorative Information Boards on Lohort Castle in Cecilstown Village after the unveiling last Saturday.

Eileen Butler, Mary Nolan, Jerry Harrington, Orla McAuliffe, Adam McAuliffe, Emma McAuliffe and Ann Buckley were at the unveiling of the Commemorative Information Boards on Lohort Castle in Cecilstown Village.

In glorious autumn sunshine last Saturday, the parish of Castlemagner celebrated the unveiling of new commemorative information signs dedicated to Lohort Castle in Cecilstown Village.

This project was spearheaded by Castlemagner Community Development Association (CCDA), to highlight the importance of this historical site and remember the attack that took place at the castle in 1921 during the War of Independence.

Castlemagner Parish has a rich historical heritage which features the remains of physical structures including castles, early medieval churches built by the Knights Templar, and grand Georgian country houses. The locality is also steeped in rich folklore and historically inspired poetry.

The new commemorative information boards tell the fascinating story of Lohort Castle from its origins in the closing years of the 15th Century and charts its involvement in political intrigue, royal inquisitions, battles, and the evolution of the site as it underwent development and architectural change as the centuries passed.

The boards also detail the attack the castle endured in 1921 during the War of Independence, when a local branch of the IRA attacked and set the castle alight which resulted in the upper roof collapsing.

Paddy Tobin, who was MC at the event, introduced Hazel Bourke, chairperson of CCDA, who welcomed everyone to the unveiling and thanked all those who helped bring the project to fruition. Local historian and committee member Kieran Butler outlined the wonderful historical significance of Castlemagner Parish and Mary O’Sullivan spoke about the many other projects recently completed.

The plaque was unveiled by guests of honour Councillor Gillian Coughlan, Mayor of Cork County, and local man Anthony Cronin. Councillor Coughlan, who has a keen interest in history, commended the community on the sharing of part of their rich local heritage with visitors and future generations. “The Boards tell a fascinating story of the castle through the centuries with a particular focus on the role it played 100 years ago during the War of Independence” she said.

“We are here today thanks to the hard work of the local committee, community and volunteers, they have brought history to life and are helping to enrich our understanding of the past. I hope that locals, history lovers and students from near and far will take time to visit this wonderful village and castle to learn about our fascinating past,” Gillian added.

Anthony Cronin, who is a native of Cecilstown and resides in the townland of Lohort, shared memories of his youth growing up near Lohort Castle and his immense pride in his village and locality. He thanked everyone for coming to celebrate and said he hopes Lohort Castle will continue to dominate the skyline over Cecilstown for many centuries to come.

The commemorative information sign and parish was blessed by the Very Reverend Canon Toby Bluitt and The Reverend Meurig Williams.

After the unveiling, refreshments and music were provided in a marquee on the village green. It is the first public event held in the community since restrictions were lifted. Neighbours and friends enjoyed chatting over a cup of tea and listening to songs sung by Eileen Tobin and Sheila Fitzgerald.

This project was supported by Cork County Council under the 2021 Commemorations Grant Scheme and received significant support from The Dept of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.