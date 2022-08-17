New hope for beloved Cork bookshop

Gadaí Dubh Books is to be taken over by photographer and walking guide Catherine Ketch.

A BELOVED bookshop which closed earlier this Summer due to the ill-health of the owner and proprietor is to reopen this week, it has been confirmed.

Gadaí Dubh Books in Baile Mhic Íre had established itself as a go-to emporium for second hand books and a unique fossil collection following its opening in 2016 by ecologist and bat expert Conor Kelliher.

But he stepped aside a number of weeks ago as he had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis which was causing him increasing issues around mobility.

“I wanted to find a new proprietor for the shop as it would be very important in the time ahead to give people as many reasons as possible to visit the village,” Conor told The Corkman.

The person who has agreed to take on the challenge is photographer and walking trail guide Catherine Ketch.

“Catherine will be ideal for the shop,” said Conor.

The shop re-opens this week, he said.