New GeoView Residential Buildingsreport reveals a welcome ‘rebound’ in construction activity

THE latest bi-annual GeoView Residential Buildings Report has revealed a growing sense of optimism within the construction sector, with its authors saying that while challenges remain, building and purchasing activity “continue to rebound” in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The report, which is available to view at www.geodirectory.ie, was established jointly by An Post and Ordnance Survey Ireland to create and manage the country’s only database of residential buildings.

It showed that 3,118 new addresses were added to Cork’s residential stock over the year to June of this year, compared to 2,749 for the previous 12-month period and 1,879 for the 12-months to June 2020.

To put the latest figures into further context the figure for June 2020 was down by 32.7% on the figure to June 2019, highlighting the devastating impact that Covid related restrictions had on the sector.

The report showed that as June drew to a close there were 2,685 homes currently under construction across Cork compared to 2,187 last year – representing a 22.6% increase.

Nationally, there were 34,198 new addresses added to the database over the 12-months to June, an increase of 37.4% over the corresponding figure of 25,511 12-months earlier.

The report found that residential construction activity had “accelerated” over the first half of this year, with 22,390 buildings under construction in June, a figure that was 18.4% higher than 12-months earlier.

The report found that while the number of property transactions have yet to reach pre-Covid levels, there has been something of a rebound over the past year that saw then increase nationally by 13.5%.

Across Cork the total number of transactions rose by 16.6% over the course of the year from 4,403 to 5,135, almost 20% of which were new dwellings.

The report found that the average property price in Cork as of June stood at €307,030 compared to €279,287 12 months earlier - representing a year-on-year increase of 3.2%.

The average property price nationally in the twelve months to June 2022 was €338,394.

The highest average property price was recorded in Dublin (€514,796), while the lowest was in Longford (€154,306). When Dublin is excluded, the average property price nationally fell to €267,351.

The Geo View report found the average vacancy rate in Cork stood at 3.9% (0.2% lower than in 2021) as against the national average of 4.2%

Also contained within the report were the average house prices for specific Eircode areas across Cork.

They showed that once again Kinsale was the town in Cork with the highest average residential property price at € 487,578 (up from €391,667 last year) and while the price of a home in Charleville jumped from €143,662 to €174,286 it still remains the lowest of the Eircode areas listed.

For the fourth year in succession Mallow recorded the highest level of activity in Cork over the 12-month period, with 534 transactions (6.7% of which were new dwellings).