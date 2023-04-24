New general manager taking the reins at Cork Racecourse in Mallow

Former jockey and trainer Eoghan O’Grady will replace Andrew Hogan as general manager of the Cork Racecourse in Mallow.

Former amateur jockey and successful trainer Eoghan O’Grady has been appointed the new general manager of the Cork Racecourse in Mallow.

Mr O’Grady has aplenty of experience working within the Irish horse racing sector, holding a trainer licence from 2005 to last December.

During that time he achieved notable success with the likes of Mick the :Liver, On the Net and 12-time winner Westerner Point.

Announcing his appointment to the Cork venue, Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) said that Mr O’Grady will take over the role with immediate effect from previous incumbent Andrew Hogan.

Mr Hogan, who has been the general manager at Tipperary since 2013, took over the reins at Cork Racecourse in 2016, dividing his time between both venues.

Last July Mr Hogan announced he would be stepping away from Cork to give his undivided attention to forthcoming developments at the Tipperary venue.

While proposed plan of works at the Limerick Junction track had been delayed due to the Covid pandemic, it is hoped that the new all-weather track at the venue will be operational by the end of next year.

Read More

Mr Hogan said it was with a “heavy heart” he had taken the decision to step down as Cork Racecourse manager.

“With the upcoming developments at Tipperary, I did not believe I could give Cork the attention it deserves,” said Mr Hogan.

“I’ve had an incredible six years in Cork. The highlight of my time there must be delivering the new seven-furlong straight course which is world-class. None of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of a very progressive Board led by Tom Gaffney and extremely hard-working and committed team at Cork, who have been a pleasure to work with,” he added.

Wishing Mr Hogan well in his future endeavours, the chairman of the Cork Racecourse board, Tom Gaffney, acknowledged the “enormous contribution” Andrew Hogan has made to the successful running of Cork Racecourse, in particular his work on track improvements and increasing attendances at the Mallow venue.

“I wish to express gratitude to Andrew for his commitment, loyalty and vision for Cork Racecourse. His commitment was notable particularly during the COVID period, but also in the development of the seven-furlong track,” said Mr Gaffney. We wish him continued success in delivering the plans for Tipperary Racecourse,” said Mr Gaffney.

“We look forward to working with Eoghan as we seek to optimise the investment in the track and facilities by satisfying the enjoyment criteria of our existing and potential customers,” he added.

Mr O’Grady said he was grateful to Andrew Hogan for the help and guidance he has offered as he settles into his new role.

“With the help and support of the board and the hard-working team here at the Cork Racecourse I am very much looking forward to this new role,” he added.