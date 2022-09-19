New ‘Gen Y’ radio station set to hit the North Cork airwaves

DJ Aidan Power at the desk of the new Freedom FM studio.

FROM next weekend the airwaves across North Cork will be buzzing to the sound of a brand new radio station dedicated solely to the music of ‘Generation Y’.

Freedom FM will begin broadcasting a mix of chart, dance, rock and R n’B from 1990 to the turn of the millennium to discerning music fans across the regions from its transmission studio in Bweeng.

Established as an online station in 2020, Freedom FM secured its first FM radio licence last year, broadcasting to Cork. Limerick, Galway and Dublin cities.

Station manager Sean Power said the success of last year’s FM broadcasts encouraged the Freedom FM team to make the leap and bring “the music of our youth” to more regions across the country.

With this in mind the station submitted an application to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) to expand its coverage areas, finally signing the necessary contracts earlier this month.

This means that in addition to its city coverage, the station will commence broadcasting to the North Cork region on 87.7FM from Saturday under an initial 30-day temporary broadcast licence from the BAI.

The station will also continue to broadcast around the globe via its website at www.freedomfm.ie.

“I think one of our station promos sums up our ethos perfectly. ‘Freedom FM – broadcasting to Generation Y. Why? Because someone has to’” grinned Sean.

“I know that our 28 DJs and radio presenters will get a real kick out of helping those who grew up in the 90s and noughties relive their youth through the sounds of those two decades and our specialist music programmes and features,” he added.