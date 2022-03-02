New funding package will help preserve and re-purpose landmark former Macroom church

The former St Colman’s Church building in Macroom, which was gifted to the local community by the Church of Ireland in 1992.

ADDITIONAL funding has been allocated to an ambitious project aimed at preserving and re-purposing one of Macroom’s most historic landmark buildings.

More than €215,000 has been allocated for emergency restoration works at the former St Colman’s Church on Castle Street, which had lain mostly idle since being gifted to the town by the Church of Ireland in 1992.

The money is part of a €1.75million funding package announced this week by the Heritage Council for regeneration projects at 13 locations across the country under the 2022 Historic Towns Initiative.

It follows on from the allocation of €395,000 for Macroom received in January under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund, a tranche of which will be allocated to the plan to develop St Colman’s into a community and enterprise centre.

A comprehensive plan for the redevelopment of the protected building prepared by Cork County Council went up for public consultation earlier this year.

The plans and submissions from the public are currently being assessed and it is anticipated that a report on the initiative by the authority’s chief executive, Tim Lucey, will come before a full council meeting for approval within the coming weeks.

The plan incorporates a ground floor multi-purpose room and toilets, with a café/tea station and semi-public areas on the first floor as well as external lighting, landscaping and bike parking spaces.

Full details of the proposal can be viewed by following the ‘Closed Part 8 Development Consultation’ link on the planning section at www.corkcoco.ie.

News of the latest funding has been warmly welcomed by local public representatives including Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan and his Fine Gael counterpart Michael Creed who said it would “help make the most of this historic location in the heart of Macroom town.”

“We’re another step closer to having a vibrant cultural quarter on the banks of the Sullane, something to look forward to in Macroom’s ‘post-Bypass’ era,” said Deputy Creed.

The news was also welcomed by local Fine Gael county councillor Eileen Lynch, who said the funding would help safeguard the building from further deterioration and allow for its development as an important community hub for the town.

“I’m delighted to see that this funding has been allocated for badly needed emergency works to St Colman’s. While it has laid idle for many years, the landmark building means a great deal to the people of Macroom,” said Cllr Lynch.

“Particularly as it comes so soon after the funding announced earlier this year, which will also help fund regeneration projects including public realm improvements and integration of the Macroom Castle Demesne & Park with the Masseytown amenity areas,” she added.