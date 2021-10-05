New ‘fairytale’ playground opens in Mallow Castle grounds

Orlaith Carey ‘jumping for joy’ as she tests the trampoline at the new playground in Mallow Castle.

An aerial view of the new ‘fairytale’ playground in the Grounds of Mallow Castle. Photos: Sean Jefferies Photography.

THE initial phase of an exciting masterplan aimed at transforming the face of landmark visitor attractions in Mallow has come to fruition with the opening of a spectacular new ‘fairytale’ playground in the grounds of Mallow Castle.

The playground is part of a multi-million project aimed at connecting the castle grounds to the Town Park, Tip O’Neill Park and the landmark Spa House, drawing theme together in a single, easily accessible visitor offering.

The project, which will be delivered on a phased basis over the next few years, has already seen works undertaken to improve access to the castle gardens and parklands and the Town Park.

The new playground, which opened to the public last Friday, is based around a specially designed castle type structure with towers, slides, rope walls, climbing frames and a climbing wall. It also incorporates ‘sensory rich’ activities including sand/water play areas and tree canopy exploration.

The playground compliments other works undertaken within the castle grounds over recent months including the addition of accessible pathways through the restored walled gardens, a new pedestrian and vehicle entrance at Castlepark and a 28-space car park.

The entire works, which cost in the region of €2 million, has been part funded under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund, with additional works under the scheme also currently taking Place at Tip O’Neill Park.

Welcoming the new playground, which will be open to the public daily from 8am to 6pm through the winter months, local county councillor Gearóid Murphy said it is a wonderful addition to the town.

“Mallow is a town with so many young families and I know this new playground will be most welcome. It is integrated so well with the Castle grounds and the Town Park and it is such a unique facility that I believe it will draw families from all over North Cork,” said Cllr Murphy.

“I would like to congratulate the council officials, the contractors and everyone involved on their hard work in delivering this project,” he added.

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said the new playground formed a key element of the overall plan to develop Mallow Castle as a key tourism destination for North Cork.

“It’s the first key project in the redevelopment of the existing gardens and historic landscape at Mallow Castle, as well as the main Mallow Town Park, the Spa House and Tip O’Neill Park, as high quality public amenities and year-round visitor attractions,” said Mr Lucey.

“These amenities will complement and support the existing tourism offerings at nearby Doneraile Park and Anne’s Grove House & Gardens,” he added.

The masterplan for Mallow also incorporates an ambitious set of plans for the Town Park, which was purchased by the council back in 2015 for just over €1.5 million.

Key elements of the plan include the enhancement of existing park entrances and the provision of new ones, the widening of existing river walk footpaths and bridges and new footpaths connection to the new Mallow Bridge boardwalk and town centre.

Other parts of the plan include the enhancement of existing playing pitches including new training areas, an all-weather multi-use events area, angling stands along the river bank, the redevelopment of the existing playground and the construction of a skate park and a BMX-style ‘pump track’.

It also makes provision for landscaping work including the planting of almost native trees and hedging, the provision of benches and other street furniture and the bicycle and car-parking spaces.