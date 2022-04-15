New exhibition illuminating Cork’s rich and colourful heritage

Dr Sarah Anne Buckley and Professor John Breslin at the launch of the ‘Old Cork in Colour’ exhibition on Spike Island. Photo: David Keane.

The exhibition includes images historic images taken on Spike Island, showcasing its rich past as a military, penal and social space.

Th ruins of the former Fermoy Barracks after it was torched by a group of Irish Republican irregulars following the withdrawal of British troops in 1922. Image courtesy of the Breslin Archive.

The last known photograph of Michael Collins taken in Bandon shortly before his death at Béal na Bláth on August 22, 1922. Image courtesy of Michael Collins House Museum.

THE authors of the hugely popular ‘Old Ireland in Colour’ books have teamed up with Spike Island for a photographic exhibition offering a fascinating glimpse into Cork’s rich and vibrant cultural heritage.

Using captivating and sometimes poignant restored colourised images, many of which of which had never been published before, academics John Breslin and Sarah-Anne Buckley compiled two best-selling volumes chronicling Irish life in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The first book turned out to be the Irish publishing phenomenon of 2020, topping the best-sellers charts and becoming the only book to record sales in excess of the €1 million mark.

The book won the An Post Irish Book Award for the best Irish- published book, was featured in newspapers across the country, was showcased on the Late Late Show and even made it onto the homepage of the CNN website.

“People bought it for their parents and grandparents and then they started sharing experiences of when they were young. We had stories from all around the world about the impact it had on people. It was an amazing reaction and quite emotional for us,” said Breslin, a professor at NUI Galway.

“It’s the love for the first book from those people who bought it for themselves or gave it to family and friends that made us feel a second one was possible. When we did the first book, we always had ideas for other photographs we could use in a second book,” he added.

This vision prompted Breslin and Buckley, a lecturer at NUI Galway and the president of the Women’s History Association of Ireland, to delve back into Ireland’s extensive historical archives for a follow-up volume, which hit the shelves of Irish bookshops last September and also topped the Irish best-seller charts

Like its predecessor ‘Old Ireland in Colour 2’ brought to life more than 150 enchanting photographic gems using a unique blend of cutting-edge technology, historical research and painstaking expert colourisation.

The Spike Island ‘Old Cork in Colour’ exhibition features 30 black and white restored and colourised images, including 10 taken on Spike, showcasing its rich past as a military, penal and social space

The remaining photographs were taken at locations across the county as well as featuring well known historical characters, including the last known image of Michael Collins taken shortly before his death at Béal na Bláth as well as photos of John Mitchel and Jeremiah O’Donovan Rossa.

These will be displayed alongside the original black and white photographs.

Explaining the process behind their work, John Breslin said he used a computer-base ‘artificial intelligence’ system called DeOldify that does an initial colourisation of a black and white photograph.

He then manually colourises various aspects of the photograph in Photoshop to adjust any incorrect colours - such as uniforms, eyes or hair based on any records or research he or Sarah-Anne can find.

The Spike Island project presented its own unique challenges, for example the duo contacted military uniform specialists in Ireland and the UK to find out about various shades of khaki and green used in British and Irish uniforms from the First World War period.

They also involved former residents of Spike Island to get information on details about colours from structures on the island, and for other details like eyes or hair, they consulted portrait paintings, Ellis Island travel records, biographies, prison records, family members and any other relevant records where available.

“Often the details are unknown so you must choose a colour that looks right or that seems to match the shade of grey in the original photo,” said John.

“ There is a certain amount of interpretation here, but it is usually based on commonly worn colours, building materials and such from the time period, statistics on eye colours in certain countries, and so on,” he added.

Speaking about the ‘Old Cork in Colour’ exhibition, which will run until November, Spike Island general manager John Crotty said it was the ideal location to host it.

“We proudly showcase our rich Irish history on Spike Island, and share our Cork connections, so this is a perfect opportunity to incorporate the wider Cork story,” said John.

“The 10 colourised images of Spike Island are particularly exciting for us, as they bring our history to life so vividly, and show us details we would not have identified without this kind of updating. But no doubt many visitors will be fascinated by the last ever image taken of Michael Collins being on display, in this the centenary year of his death,” he added.