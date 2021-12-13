New Charleville book taking locals on a nostalgic trip down memory lane

The remains of the patriot priests Fr Albert Bibby and Fr Dominic O’Connor are escorted by a guard of honour of old IRA men through Charleville Main Street en route from Oregon, USA via Shannon Airport for re-interment in the R0chestown Capuchin Fathers Cemetery in Cork in 1958.

Members of the processed cheese department at Golden Vale, Charleville in the 1990’s. Included are Jim Giltenan, Michael Guiney, Denis Hawe, P O’Regan, Mikey Curtin, Denis Larkin and P Burke.

The Rathluirc (Charleville) Cork County intermediate Hurling Championships of 1946 & 1947. Back row: William Lynch, Michael Sheehy, Jim Ryan, Jack Fraher and Tim McCarthy. Third row: P White, P Crowley, Ned Rea, Bill Meagher, Fr David Murphy, Con Cagney, Tim Griffin and Eamon Hickey. Second row: Mick Burke, Mick ‘Stickie’ Cronin, Denis Coughlan, Ned Hawe, Mick O’Toole, Mick Rea, John ‘Dan’ O’Mahony and Tom Ryan. Front row: Mick Kearney, Billy Dillon, Ft Jim Ryan, Tadhg Ryan, J Rea, Massie O’Sullivan. Inset: Danie O’Toole & Ned O’Shaughnessy.

A NEW photographic book is set to take Charleville locals on a nostalgic trip down memory lane, depicting the people, places and events that have shaped the town over the years.

Aptly entitled ‘Memories of Dear Old Charleville’ the book has been compiled by local man Michael McGrath, who has been writing the Charleville page in The Corkman since the early 1980’s, and contains many images that have appeared in the newspaper over a period of more than five decades.

Michael said that since he began writing for The Corkman he has amassed a huge collection of photographs “recording the events and personalities that have influenced life in the town and the surrounding areas.”

“Only a fraction of them were used in the newspaper due to space constraints leaving me with a great number of pictures, the majority of which I have taken myself, others that were given to me and some that were rescued from the garbage skip,” said Michael.

He described photographs as a window into the past, in particular the older black and white prints depicting local characters and how they lived.

“They evoke memories of a bygone era, bring immense enjoyment to those of the older generation helping them recall happier days in less affluent times and the personalities who helped shape the fabric of the Charleville we know today,” said Michael.

He said that perhaps above all, photographs recall our heritage and “evoke a sense of nostalgia for simpler times.”

“They recall the built environment, sporting occasions, monuments, industry, the buildings, the entertainment, places of worship and the streets, where the people of Charleville have walked and lived in for centuries,” said Michael.

“The book is a treasure trove of memories that otherwise would be lost forever and will be an important social document in the years ahead. I hope that people enjoy the book as much as I did compiling it,” he added.

In his foreword to the book Kevin O’Shea, director of the Charleville-based Shoestring Theatre Company, said it would “bring the memories of the people, the places and faces that made and the town we love so well, flooding back”.

“They say that a picture paints a thousand words and when Michael asked me to write a short foreword, I requested to see some of the photographs he was going to include. The more I looked, the more time I spent trying to unlock the stories behind the pictures, and in doing so created new memories,” wrote Kevin.

“There is no Photoshop here, just a window into our lives – ‘the way we were.’ It includes the good, the bad, and the sad. It features some who have achieved national and international prominence, but its essence is about the extraordinary, ordinary people, characters, local events and some lovable rogues, who coloured our lives,” he added.

Kevin said that the old sayings ‘all politics is local’ and ‘the savage loves his native shore’ sprang to mind.

“On a bad day the local might seem restrictive and over-bearing, but on good days, it is ’local’ that comforts us and makes us feel at home. We know it’s the place we belong,” said Kevin. “Congratulations and sincere thanks to Michael for helping us to ‘Reel in the Years’ with these wonderful memories of Dear Old Charleville,” he added.

“Memories of Dear Old Charleville’ is on sale at the local SuperValu and Centra stores priced at €20.