New book tells thrilling tale of anti-Treaty IRA raid on Royal Navy off the Cork coast

An Irish doctor with strong links to Cork and now based in Honolulu is about to publish a book which tells the thrilling tale of a daring raid by an anti-Treaty IRA on a Royal Navy ship carrying arms and ammunition off the coast of Cork.

The Ballycotton Job, penned by Tom Mahon, is to be published shortly by Mercier Press and gives a fascinating insight into the background for the raid which took place on April 6, 1922, and the detailed planning and well orchestrated execution of the operation.

Author and historian Tom Mahon was born in Dublin but has strong links with Cork city, the birthplace of his mother, Mary Crofts, where the family owned Crofts Shoe Shop on North Main Street. His grandfather, Tom Crofts, was a member of the Cork No. 1 Brigade.

As Tom, who now works as a doctor in Hawaii, explained: “He was part of ‘Hegarty’s crowd’ (Seán Hegarty).

“In 1921, he was appointed commander of the Cork City Command when most of the brigade moved to the Ballyvourney area.”

Tom Crofts and others would have been involved in the ambush at Cúl na Cathrach on February 25, 1921, The story of this ambush is related in The Ballycotton Job as Seán Hegarty commanded the IRA forces on both occasions.

The capture of the Upnor and the arms and ammunition it contained happened in the tense months between the signing of the Treaty and the escalation of hostilities in the Civil War in June and, given that Seán Hegarty and his men ended up on the anti-Treaty side, the weapons and ammunition captured would prove valuable in the ensuing conflict.

“So I heard about the capture of the Upnor as a kid, when I used to play with a captain’s spyglass at my grandfather’s home in Grattan Hill.

“As you know, there’s only brief mentions of the episode in books, so it became a major project to put it all together.

“I spent years visiting archives: The National Archives in Kew, the Imperial War Museum, the Churchill Archives in Cambridge, Cork Archives, UCD Archives and other sources.

“I spent time touring Cork Harbour, Ballycotton and Cobh – I visited the old admiralty house in Cobh which is now Saint Benedictine’s Priory.”

Another location he visited was the Cúl na Catharach/Coolnacaheragh ambush site on the N22 between Macroom and Baile Mhúirne/Ballyvourney.

The story of this ambush is related in the book in a chapter entitled ‘Ruthless Bastard’ as it illustrates the strategic and organisational acumen of Seán Hegarty.

In March, following that ambush which saw three British soldiers killed – though some accounts as many as 16 died as a result of wounds inflicted at the location – Hegarty was anxious to re-arm his force and in order, as he saw it, to keep Michael Collins out of Cork. He also wanted to declare a republic which would lead to a renewed war with the British.

At the same time, the British army along with its their munitions were being evacuated back to England, while the remaining troops were confined to barracks and the RIC was largely disbanded.

The main Royal Navy base was at Cobh (Queenstown) in Cork Harbour, under the command of Admiral Ernest Gaunt and defended by four fortresses with heavy artillery, 350 soldiers from the North Staffordshire Regiment and a force of Royal Marines.

Admiral Gaunt oversaw the loading of the navy’s transport ship, the Upnor, with 120 tons of munitions, which were to be sent to Plymouth for storage. O’Hegarty got word of this and developed a plan to capture the munitions.

The operation was planned in what is now Costa Coffee at Emmett Place in Cork.

Hegarty and his brigade had no experience of operating at sea and any attempt to capture the Upnor seemed impossible.

On Wednesday, March 29, Hegarty got word that the Upnor was due to sail that day. The plan was set into motion.

Captain Jeremiah Collins a merchant sailor from Cork, sympathetic to the IRA, was kidnapped and driven to Cobh.

A second IRA squad drove to the Deepwater Quay in Cobh, but were initially unable to capture a tugboat as expected. At 1pm, the Upnor left Haulbowline. The IRA squad captured the captain of the tugboat Warrior and imprisoned him in the Rob Roy Hotel in Cobh. They hijacked the Warrior and its crew, brought onboard a separate IRA crew and, with Captain Collins at the helm, set off in pursuit of the Upnor.

Captain Collins offered to help them and at 6 pm they intercepted the Upnor 55 kilometres south-east of Cork.

Using a clever ruse they captured the ship, imprisoned the crew and brought on board the IRA crew.

Read More

Both ships then set sail for the small fishing port of Ballycotton, with the Warrior in the lead.

Meanwhile earlier that afternoon hundreds of IRA members hijacked every truck and lorry they could find in Cork and drove them in a convoy to the outskirts of Ballycotton.

In all there were 77 trucks, six steam lorries, several cars and legend has it a steam roller! Sean O’Hegarty travelled in the lead car. The lorries and vans carried the names of every conceivable merchant; including Crosse and Blackwell Jam Makers, Lyons - Manufacturers of Ladies Underclothing, O’Sullivan Furniture Removers, Cade and Sons and there were flatbed lorries from Murphy’s Brewery; ‘suppliers of stout to his Majesty’s forces’.

The IRA cut communications, to prevent an attack on the convoy or on Ballycotton. The roads out of Cork and Youghal and surrounding Ballycotton were trenched or blocked by fallen trees.

The telephone and telegraph wires out of Cork and Ballycotton and from the naval base at Cobh to Cork were cut. The IRA took control of the telephone exchange at Ballycotton post office and captured Roches Point coastguard station along with the telegraph machine used by the navy to communicate with the admiralty in London.

There was now one unmarked route in and out of Ballycotton and it was known only to the IRA. No one in Ballycotton could warn the authorities.

A car waiting at the pier finally saw a flare in the sky around midnight, indicating that the ships were on the way.

The IRA sent a local pilot out to the Upnor and brought the ship alongside the pier. They even strung up electric lights on the pier.

Up to 1,000 men then unloaded the Upnor and loaded 70 lorries, only finishing after 10 the next morning. The weapons were dispersed to arms dumwasps throughout Cork. The IRA captured 80 tons of munitions.

All hell broke out in Dublin and London when news of the raid broke. Admiral Gaunt read of it in the morning paper, the Cork Constitution.

Collins and even some of the British thought that the navy had colluded with the IRA. The British thought that Tom Barry was in charge of the operation. General Macready said that the panic in Downing Street was comparable to that at the outbreak of World War One. Winston Churchill orchestrated a cover up and misled the amount captured to the House of Commons.

The admiral was not court martialled as the case was too embarrassing to the navy and the government. Churchill worried that Collins’ forces were now vulnerable, started to arm them.

In The Cork Constitution, where the news was broken of the raid, it was described as a ‘sensation’.

“‘It was a daring coup, cleverly conceived and brilliantly carried out. There were, we understand, no casualties,” the paper reported.

The Cork Examiner reported that the Royal Navy ‘was cleverly outwitted’.

The news reached the New York Times where it was dubbed as a ‘sensational affair’ and ‘carried out with great audacity’.

The Chief of Staff of British Forces in Ireland at the time, General Macready wasn’t so admiring but there was a touch of respect in the way he described the affair as ‘a daring outrage’.

“I cannot remember having seen such a gale blowing as was raging in Downing Street and the War Office,” wrote Macready who likened the atmosphere in British circles to that which obtained at the start of the First World War some eight years previously.

He spoke of the ‘wild excitement’ which followed the news of the capture by Mr Barry - he thought as many others did that Tom Barry was behind the raid.

“This seizure turns the balance heavily against the Provisional Government’ and when he met with Michael Collins after the capture he ‘found him in a very anxious frame of mind.’

“Poor Michael [Collins] is distressed that we turn over arms to Mr Barry of Cork from a ‘man of war’ and we won’t give him any.”

Michael Collins telegrammed Churchill to inform the British politician of the ‘general belief’ that there had been collusion between those responsible and the British.

“Also generally believed that the capture was enormously larger than [you stated].’ He said that the incident showed ‘how desirous certain sections of the English military authorities were to arm Irish men against each other.”

It’s thought that the gun used to kill Collins later that year in Béal na Blath – or the bullet – was from the Upnor.

Winston Churchill wanted to bury the embarrassing story.

“There is no doubt that the Irish have a genius for conspiracy rather than for government,” he said.

“The government is feeble…the conspirators active, audacious and utterly shameless

“The Queenstown episode clearly shows that we are in contact with revolutionaries who will stop at nothing, who are capable of brilliantly conceived operations and who have facilities and resources at their unhampered disposal both in money and arms and of a kind and on a scale never previously experienced.”

The Ballycotton Job is told in the vein of a fast-paced thriller with a great deal of time spent on giving us character sketches of the main protagonists, Seán Hegarty in particular.