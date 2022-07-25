Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 18.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

New book tells thrilling tale of anti-Treaty IRA raid on Royal Navy off the Cork coast

Tom Mahon traces a line from Cúl na Cathrach ambush to famous arms smash and grab in ‘The Ballycotton Job’

The RFA Upnor was captured by the anti-Treaty IRA Expand
The Ballycotton Job was written by Tom Mahon, a Dublin-born author with strong Cork roots, and tells the story of one of the most daring incidents of the War of Independence/Civil War period. Expand
Author Tom Mahon presented Tom O'Neill of the Spike Island Museum with a deactivated semi-automatic pistol that belonged to my grandfather Tom Crofts. Expand

Close

The RFA Upnor was captured by the anti-Treaty IRA

The RFA Upnor was captured by the anti-Treaty IRA

The Ballycotton Job was written by Tom Mahon, a Dublin-born author with strong Cork roots, and tells the story of one of the most daring incidents of the War of Independence/Civil War period.

The Ballycotton Job was written by Tom Mahon, a Dublin-born author with strong Cork roots, and tells the story of one of the most daring incidents of the War of Independence/Civil War period.

Author Tom Mahon presented Tom O'Neill of the Spike Island Museum with a deactivated semi-automatic pistol that belonged to my grandfather Tom Crofts.

Author Tom Mahon presented Tom O'Neill of the Spike Island Museum with a deactivated semi-automatic pistol that belonged to my grandfather Tom Crofts.

/

The RFA Upnor was captured by the anti-Treaty IRA

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

An Irish doctor with strong links to Cork and now based in Honolulu is about to publish a book which tells the thrilling tale of a daring raid by an anti-Treaty IRA on a Royal Navy ship carrying arms and ammunition off the coast of Cork.

The Ballycotton Job, penned by Tom Mahon, is to be published shortly by Mercier Press and gives a fascinating insight into the background for the raid which took place on April 6, 1922, and the detailed planning and well orchestrated execution of the operation.

Privacy