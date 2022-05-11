New book due on Kilmichael

A NEW book telling of the ‘life and afterlife’ of one of the most controversial incidents of the War of Independence is to be launched shortly by an author who claims she was ‘verbally abused’ while carrying out research into the Kilmichael ambush.

Dr. Eve Morrison, who carried out the bulk of her research as a post doctoral Fellow at Oxford University, told The Corkman that there were several accounts of the ambush in which 17 British auxiliaries were killed and three IRA men fatally wounded which conflict with the version of events included in Tom Barry’s autobiography, Guerilla Days in Ireland.

She instanced the account in an article in The Kerryman by Flor Crowley, himself an ambush participant, which was published in December 1947. In this account there’s no mention of a ‘false surrender’, which features in Tom Barry’s account. In Tom Barry’s book, the false surrender led to the shots which killed the three IRA men but Flor Crowley’s account said these had been wounded earlier in the engagement.

Dr. Morrison, who hails from Dublin, said that her research and analysis of interviews released by the Bureau of Military History, suggested that wounded British servicemen were shot dead while captured soldiers were also shot.

She said that while this was ‘brutal’, she didn’t regard it as an ‘illegitimate act of war’. She said she didn’t agree, for instance, with the description of the late Dr. Peter Hart of the incident as ‘illegitimate’ and a ‘massacre’

Dr. Morrison disclosed that when she went to measure the Kilmichael site, to see how it tallied with accounts, some people turned up and watched, something which she described as weird. She also disclosed that she’s come into alot of abuse online, to which she doesn’t pay attention.

“I’d do it all again tomorrow,” she said. “I don’t think there’s that many historical debates that would elicit such a strong response from people.”